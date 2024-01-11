By Roger Lanse

On Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at approximately 2:59 a.m., a Silver City Police Department officer was called to 1512 N. Gold Street in reference to the theft of a go-cart. According to an SCPD incident report, the victim, a 52-year-old female, reported a male had stolen a red and black go-cart from her front porch about five minutes prior to her call.

The victim told the responding officer that her surveillance camera caught a male entering her front yard and pushing the go-cart off her property which was clearly marked with a No Trespassing sign. The two-seater go-cart was purchased about two years ago from a junkyard for $600, the victim stated, and had been restored to a "fully operational, and in excellent, condition," worth much more than the original purchase price of $600.

Viewing the camera footage, the officer was unable to get a clear look at the male's face due to the grey hoodie he was wearing and camera positioning. According to the report, the male appeared to have a medium build and was about 5'7" tall, wearing black pants and a dark blue and black flannel long-sleeve shirt with a pattern of squares.

Leaving the location, the officer attempted to locate either the go-cart, the male, or both. Thirty minutes after the reported larceny, a male matching the description of height, weight, and clothing seen on the surveillance camera was observed near Denny's Restaurant in the company of another male, the report said. Turning his unit around, the officer drove into Denny's parking lot, a block from the location of the go-cart larceny, only to see a single male. This male witness told the officer the other male, known as "Markie," upon seeing the officer turn around, had fled west on Silver Heights Blvd.

Although a thorough search of the area was completed, neither the go-cart, nor "Markie," were located. Another officer, according to the report, was familiar with a male named Mark A. Delgado, 28, Silver City, whose nickname is "Markie."

Showing a driver's license picture of Delgado, obtained through the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority, to the male witness, he positively identified Delgado as the one who had been with him in Denny's parking lot.

The officer advised that probable cause exists to charge Delgado with larceny and criminal trespass and recommended the issuance of an arrest warrant.