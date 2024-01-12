By Roger Lanse

Some days, it just doesn't pay.

The Silver City Police Department's Animal Control Officer was dispatched to a dog bite call to 3821 Gold Street on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at about 2:59 p.m. According to an SCPD incident report, the victim, a 33-year-old female, told the ACO a female neighbor had fallen in the female's driveway across the street and was calling for help.

While the good Samaritan was helping her neighbor to her feet, the neighbor's dog, a brown and white mixed-breed dog named Bailey, came from in back of the house and biting the victim's pantleg "got her leg, not really breaking the skin," the report said. The neighbor explained the dog got away from the kids and is very protective of the family. The victim's husband showed the ACO a picture of a "small red pinch mark on his wife's leg." The blotter entry indicated the victim refused medical attention.

Because the neighbor had no proof of a current rabies vaccination, the dog was ordered to be quarantined 10 days at the High Desert Humane Society. The neighbor was told, the report stated, she would be able to claim the dog back after 10 days and could adopt the dog and have the dog spayed, vaccinated, and chipped. According to the report, the neighbor stated they would try to get the funds to bring the dog home after quarantine.

Bailey was taken to HDHS and placed in quarantine.