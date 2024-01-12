Suspect in homicide by vehicle and accident involving death or personal injuries, arrested and charged.
On January 10, 2024, at approximately 11:17 A.M. Santa Clara Police Department received a tip on the whereabouts of David Allen Smith. Santa Clara Police and the Grant County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of 302 E. Pinon Street in Santa Clara where officers made contact with David Allen Smith.
On January 28, 2023, David Allen Smith was involved in a crash striking Joseph Sifuentes with his vehicle who succumbed to his injuries. David is currently being held at the Grant County Detention Center awaiting arraignment.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the community for providing information on the whereabouts of David Allen Smith resulting in his arrest.