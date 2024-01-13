HURLEY, NM – On January 12, the Hurley Police Department requested the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau to investigate a shooting involving a 6-year-old child.
State Police agents learned that Hurley police officers responded to the 200 block of D Street for reports that a 6-year-old child had been shot. When officers arrived, they saw a 14-year-old juvenile running from the scene. Officers detained the juvenile, who had a dismantled handgun and ammunition in his pockets.
Further investigation indicates the child was sitting inside a car parked in front of the house at 208 D Street. A black Dodge pickup dropped the juvenile off near the victim's car. The juvenile fired multiple gunshots into the vehicle, striking the child. The juvenile fled the scene on foot, where he was later apprehended. The Dodge drove away from the scene after dropping off the juvenile.
Emergency medical personnel transported the child to an area hospital and then later airlifted him to a trauma center. The extent of his injuries and current condition are not known.
The juvenile was booked into the Dona Ana County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with:
• Attempted Murder
• Shooting at/or from a motor vehicle
• Tampering with evidence
• Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon
• Unlawful carrying of a firearm by a person
Many details about this incident are still under investigation by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau. Contact the New Mexico State Police at (575) 382-2511 if you have information about this incident.