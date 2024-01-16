GRANT COUNTY – On January 11, the New Mexico State Police Crime Suppression Bureau teamed up with District 12 Uniformed State Police officers to conduct a warrant operation focusing on those with felony warrants who have a violent criminal history, violent current warrant charges, and a history of resisting law enforcement.
Thanks to the coordinated effort, New Mexico State Police safely took two wanted violent felons off the streets. David Cortez, 33, was arrested in Arenas Valley. Cortez had a violent history of being a felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated battery on a household member. He had an outstanding warrant for:
- Aggravated Burglary
- Aggravated Battery Against a Household Member (Strangulation or Suffocation)
- Aggravated Battery Against a Household Member (Deadly Weapon)
- Criminal Damage to the Property of a Household Member
- Breaking and Entering
Malorie Armendariz-Lopez, 34, was arrested in Bayard. She had outstanding warrants for:
- Bribery of Public Officer or Employee
- Aggravated DWI Driving While Under the Influence
- Resisting, Evading, or Obstructing an Officer
The New Mexico State Police Crime Suppression Bureau will continue to work with State Police uniform districts across the state to ensure the safety of our communities by taking violent wanted offenders off our streets.