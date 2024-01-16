Article by Mary Alice Murphy; Photos (below) by Lynn Janes

Silver City-Grant County chamber of Commerce Director Romeo Cruz said: "We're here and we're Grant County Proud to present our annual community awards"

Members of the Gaffney-Oglesby Detachment 1329 Marine Corps League posted the colors, followed by Kaili Martin singing the National Anthem. Trent Petty gave the invocation.

Cruz thanked Savory Kitchen and Catering LLC for providing the meal.

He then introduced the keynote speaker, Western New Mexico University President Joseph Shepard.

"I was sitting in remedial math class at Western, when the professor walked in," Cruz said. "It was Dr. Shepard. He was one of the most charismatic people I had ever met. I was impressed with his teaching style. I graduated with a business management degree. I thank him for starting my college career."

Shepard said: "We're here tonight to honor some remarkable people."

"I want to talk tonight about leadership," he continued. "For a small business, they do a tough job with razor-thin margins." He said he knows this because of his son, David, who lives in Hawaii and runs a business drawing botanicals and putting them onto fabric. "What impresses me about my son was that he was willing to take a risk on something that he loves. What impresses me about those of you who have small businesses is the willingness to take the risk for something you love. And I hope for success for you. Leadership is about taking risks. Leadership is about working hard and working toward a dream. Tonight we're going to honor some people who took those risks and made special things happen."

He brought in the university. "We have a lot of wonderful things going on at the university, and it's not because of me. It's because of you." He referred to the county commissioners and noted they were working with the university on a vocational center. "You are the leadership pushing this forward."

Shepard noted he remembered when Alicia Edwards began The Volunteer Center, which is now The Commons. "That's leadership - doing something you love."

He said he could go around the room and say things about many there who took the chance on a dream. "That's leadership," he said.

"Our citizen of the year, Laura Phelps," Shepard said: "She came in and she provides leadership."

"Our university is the benefactor of that leadership," he continued. "We're building a commons area for native plants. We installed electric charging stations. Who provided for them? Freeport McMoRan stepped up. I think of Magdaleno Manzanares. His leadership brings in students from indigenous universities and Mexican universities. That's leadership."

"I think of former state Rep. Dr. Rudy Martinez - the university just gave him an honorary doctorate," Shepard said. "He helped the university become solvent. When I got here we had a reserve of about $800,000, with $600,000 of them pledged toward recurring expenses. He made us solvent and provided resources for us. He, along with then-Sen. Howie Morales. That's leadership."

He noted that enrollment has grown by about 7 percent a year, with 36 percent more freshmen this year. "Why? Because we have a beautiful campus. When the families and students go out into the community, they see the small businesses supporting the university."

He said Priscilla Lucero (Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments executive director) and the late Linda Kay Jones led the effort to bring the Global Resource Center to the campus. "You provided leadership because you knew it was important."

"It's not my university," Shepard said. "It's our university. You make things happen. I am just the conductor of that particular orchestra.

"Tonight I want us to celebrate," he said. "And I apologize because Valerie and I have to leave early to attend another event. "It's that time of year. Tonight is about leadership. It's about saying thank you for all you're doing. I see Luis Terrazas. You provide leadership. For all the elected officials. You don't get paid or you don't get paid enough. They take the abuse for the leadership they provide."

He concluded with the following: "In 2019, she chose to give of a portion of herself to provide leadership to the community. I'm talking about Laura Phelps. She looks at what is best for the community. She is there as a steward of our community. Congratulations to Laura for being Citizen of the Year. And for everyone else here, if I did not mention your name, thank you for being the leader you are."

Cruz then began the awards portion of the ceremony.

Bruce Ashburn, Chamber board member, made the first presentation. "Every person who was nominated; every person who serves on a board; every person who helps in this community is a winner." He asked for a round of applause.

"Our first award is large employer Employee of the Year," Ashburn continued. "Our employee of the year started with PNM in November of 1989. She started as a customer service representative. She was hungry to take care of her customers and began learning all she could about the electricity business. As she learned more from her co-workers, in 2007, she was promoted to customer service supervisor. This promotion required her to travel to Bayard, Hurley and Deming regularly. Belinda always goes above and beyond; she is loving and conscientious, and hard working. In 2009, she was promoted to project manager. In this position, she impacts all the employees at the Silver City Center. One of the nomination letters we received said: 'Belinda exceeds everyone's expectations.' She volunteers at the high school and has worked for at least five supervisors. When I started at PNM, she got me started on the right path. She has worked her whole career at PNM, and she even cleans the service center. Please welcome our Employee of the year, Belinda Castillo."

Rep. Luis Terrazas presented the Lifelong Service to the Community Award, a new award.

"I love coming to events like this, because it shows community support," Terrazas said. "This person exemplifies lifelong service to the community. He's the one who tells you one leg is shorter than the other and puts you on the table and cracks your back. He graduated in 1976, and he has been serving the community since then. What a blessing to our community, serving our community for 50 years. He's still serving his community. Dr. Luther Morris, please come forward to accept this year's Lifelong Service to the Community Award."

Board Member Bart Roselli presented the Volunteer of the Year Award to Vicki D. Galindo. "This is a special award to someone who gives of herself with no expectation of pay. More than 70 organizations in Grant County rely on volunteers."

"Vicki Galindo volunteers with ARC of New Mexico, which helps those who need extra help," Roselli said. "She brought the first Buddy Walk to Silver City and helps organize it each year for those with special needs, including in Albuquerque and Las Cruces, and even at the national level. It has taken place at Gough Park for seven years to build awareness for those with special needs. They raise money for families to attend conferences where they can find resources for their family members who need them. She is a staunch advocate for those with disabilities, who often have special abilities that rest of us don't have. So, for giving thousands of hours to those who need the help, please welcome Vicki Galindo."

Sabrina Pack and Sharon Offutt, board members, presented the Non-Profit of the Year award to The Center for Health Innovation (CHI) and the New Mexico Public Health Institute, led by Stacey Cox.

Pack said CHI has offered innovative options for health care and social justice in the community for more than two decades.

Offutt noted that Cox has received accolades for her work across the state.

Pack read from letters of nomination for CHI. One said: "I find CHI to be one of the strongest and most valuable organizations in the state of New Mexico. Under the leadership of Dr. Stacey Cox, CHI has brought in significant revenues to Grant County and the region for public health initiatives. It has provided $5 million for social services and support, and $3 million for mental health prevention in schools. Right now, she and her team are working on mapping the public health, mental health and social justice resources in the area."

Offutt said the Public Health Institute under the leadership of Cox is one of two in the state. They recognize and are empowering a growing a group of leaders. "Cox has been with CHI and the NM PHI since 2021. CHI led the recent event on homelessness, along with others including former Rep. Rudy Martinez and WNMU VP Magdaleno Manzanares. Cox said: 'We don't do it alone; it takes the entire community.'"

Board Member Mike Morones presented the Small Business of the Year Award for a business of 25 employees or less. "As has been said before, it's not easy being a small business, so it's extremely gratifying for me to give this Small Business Award to Melinda's Medical Supply. While Melinda, who grew up here, was at UNM going to school, she worked at a medical supply company. She learned the ins and outs of the business and gained a passion for doing this to serve the community. What was great was she and Rugilio decided to move back and open up Melinda's Medical Supply. For 20 years they have been serving us, probably touching everyone of us in some way. I'm honored to award this."

Cruz said no one was able to attend, so he would keep the plaque to give to them.

Ashburn presented the Business of the Year Award, which goes to the business with 26 or more employees that has shown a desire to address local needs, current and future issues that face local governmental bodies today with their resources, as well as having to deal with unfunded mandates and the working environment of their employees, which has improved due to the return of one of our friends to our community (County Manager) Mrs. Charlene Webb. "Welcome home."

He noted the winner, Grant County, has more than $11 million in projects "that have a direct effect on our lives every day. About $2 million in bond sales allow work to be done on our roads. There was also an additional $1.3 million to replace the roof on this building, the Grant County Veterans Memorial Business and Conference Center, where you are sitting tonight, so they can take care of the assets of the county. There is also $3 million for replacement of the Hamilton Bridge, as well as $1 million for planning the bridge and repairs of the acequias damaged by flooding from the Black Fire."

Ashburn said not only does the county continue to apply for outside resources, but it is improving policies and procedures going forward to keep the county up-to-date with software and equipment. "Their biggest challenge is staffing, including recruiting people to replace those with many years of experience. In order to address the challenge, the county has participated in numerous job fairs to recruit employees and to get the word out on our wonderful county. To make sure they are competitive, they revised their compensation plan. All of this has been accomplished while removing the negative outlook Moody's debt rating service had assigned to the county. Of course, none of this could have been accomplished without the team work and cooperation of county employees under the leadership of Charlene Webb, Grant County Commissioners and all the staff and employees of the county we call home. For at least this one night, take a bow for all that you have done and continue to do for the county going forward. For the Large Business or Entity of the Year, Grant County."

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce thanked everyone. "It's a lot of hard work accomplished by our manager, staff and employees. Charlene does a outstanding job. I'm so glad she is back with us. Being a county manager is not an easy job. She has never given up on us. Most of us have one boss. Try being her; she has five bosses, often going in different directions. One of my favorite Native American proverbs is: 'Never follow a leader who is more concerned about power than the people.' That's what's great about Charlene. She does everything to benefit the citizens of Grant County. We also have Randy (Hernandez, planning director) up here. He's always right behind her discussing projects and looking for funding for them. We have a lot of state mandates and we have to scratch and claw to fulfill these mandates, like the $4.3 million from the county budget to support the Detention Center. This lady is awesome. Thank you for everything you do, and I want to thank Randy for the support he gives her and the projects he takes on, and also the commissioners. We have a great team. We may not always agree, but we respect each other and our county manager and we work together to try to accomplish what we can for you, for Grant County."

Webb had tears in her eyes from the compliments.

Ashburn also presented the Citizen of the Year. "She was going to be an English teacher, then she went to law school and spent some time in the legal system. When her husband Carl was in engineering school, she joined a competition and a miner was born."

She and her husband moved to Silver City from Bagdad, Arizona, about five years ago. One of her first assignments was to meet up with Tony Trujillo, longtime Freeport community liaison. "She was instructed to go meet Tony and soak up his brain. He said what was evident from the beginning was her enthusiasm and eagerness to do the right thing for the right reasons. She immediately got involved in community organizations, which continue to recognize her ability to collaborate, communicate and get to the meat of situations. She is totally invested in this community to make it better for those who live, work and play here." He listed many of her accomplishments, voluntary efforts and donations of time and money to many community agencies and non-profits. "Ladies and gentleman welcome Laura Phelps, our 2023 Citizen of the Year."

Phelps said: "Miners will do any job, as long as they don't have to dress up. When I first got here, some kids came to visit the mine. One little girl, a third-grader, said to me with some concern: 'I didn't know girls could work in mines.' I said: 'We can do anything we want.' She liked that, so I guess that was the right answer."

She said she realized the power of the community, when a long-time resident asked her to meet him at the Hanover cemetery. He showed her the graves of his family members, friends and neighbors. "The one that most touched me was the grave of his aunt. As we stood there he told me: 'When the men miners all went off to World War II, my aunt decided it was her duty to go to work at the mine. She did and drove a haul truck.' I am so privileged to live here and work here. I am able to work here because of the sacrifices that others decades ago did for us. What's really wonderful is that people like you allow me, a transplant, to become part of your community, so that we can become part of the link that is building the future for generations coming after us. Thank you so much for allowing me to be part of this."

The final award of the evening was the Linda Kay Jones Humanitarian Award.

Pack and Offutt presented the award. "This award is one of the highest of awards of distinction that the Chamber can give to recognize someone who has truly exemplified the character and contributions to our community."

Offutt asked Annette Toney of Girl Scouts to join them on the stage.

Pack said when Toney was in third-grade she wanted to be a Girl Scout, but there was no room in the troop. "So when her daughter was 5 years old and brought home an application to be a Girl Scout, Annette not only signed up her daughter, but she signed up herself. That began her career in Girl Scout, 23 1/2 years now."

Offutt said Toney started her journey as a Girl Scout volunteer in 1990-1994 in Wyoming. "When she moved to New Mexico, she continued as a Girl Scout volunteer from 1994-2000. She was given the highest award at the time."

Pack continued: "In 2000, she became staff for the Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest, which she has served tirelessly up to now. She's going to retire in January. During her time, she has seen seven different changes for the name of the region, which covers southern New Mexico and west Texas. She served as membership and marketing manager, M & M as the girls called her. It evolved into customer engagement specialist. She has trained and recruited girls. Her commitment to Girl Scouts is 'she is Girl Scouts here.'"

Offutt said the membership in Girl Scouts in Grant County averages about 200 a year. One in 12 girls in the county has been a Girl Scout. She works hard in Grant County and at one point, she covered Luna, Hidalgo and Grant counties. She attended training in New York and received the Macy Award."

Pack said the county will greatly miss Toney as she will be hard to replace. During her time here, at least 25 girls have accomplished and received the Gold Award, the highest award for Girl Scouts, equal to the Eagle Scout Award for Boy Scouts. "One of those was our daughter Serina, who contributes so much of what she learned as part of her Girl Scout training. She has served on the Board of Girl Scouts. This woman, Annette, my friend, has brought so much to our county."

"She contributed to my troop and she served as camp cook," Pack said. "I would like her to share some of her crazy stories."

Toney said: "We always did our camps out at Camp Thunderbird in the Mimbres. One year, it was called Camp Nutty. If the girls forgot to wear their name tags, they had to stand up at mealtime and sing 'I'm a Little Acorn.' I never learned the song, so I made sure I had my name tag on. So the girls watched me take my name tag off and put it on top of a cabinet. When I got up the next morning, my tag wasn't there. They stole it and they wanted me to sing at breakfast, but I tricked them. I made a new tag of masking tape because I was not going to sing. Another year, when Sabrina was camp director, she took them on a snipe hunt. The girls had a blast. They had no idea what they were looking for and, of course, found nothing. One of my other favorite stories happened recently. We were making beads of all sorts. One little girl said she needed a flattener. I didn't know what she meant and she showed me, and I said: 'Oh, a rolling pin.' She wanted to make flat beads. I have a million of stories. Everybody who was a Girl Scout, please raise your hand." Many women in the audience raised their hands.

"It's our honor to present you this award," Pack said.

Cruz said he had one more award and asked Morones to come forward. Pack said, Morones, as this year's chamber board chairman, wanted to recognize Jack Herndon.

Pack said she has served on the board for 8 years, and "Jack has been such a valuable part of the board, as has every board member. We work as a team. We thank him for his qualities of leadership."

Morones added: "Speaking of leadership, some of the qualities are tenacity and persistence. Jack has provided that over the past decade. The chamber was under some financial straits. He was part of a group to keep the chamber alive. He helped it get capitalized and move us forward. He, as the current chair. now we're financially stable that I've never heard of before. We have tremendous reserves. He has motivated every one to collaborate. In fact, he got a very tight accountant to go in half on a pig at the county fair, and feel good about it. He does it all with great humor and great spirits. He has always makes us feel good as we move forward."

Cruz thanked his board for everything they do and to Grant County for letting "us manage this building for you, and most of all, for everything I have today, I have to give credit to my family, my wife Judy Cruz, my daughter, and my son. For the event tonight I would like to thank my staff. This is the wrap for this 2023 Chamber Awards Banquet. Thank you."

