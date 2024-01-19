Photo and article by Mary Alice Murphy

Andrea Montoya, a long-time resident of Grant County, has served as Deputy County Manager to Grant County Manager Charlene Webb for a few weeks now.

When asked why she applied for the job, Montoya said: "I have a passion for working for the government while working toward common goals. I was excited about the growth opportunity, and I believe my overall strengths align very well with this position."

She said what appealed to her was that a career in government "is extremely rewarding. We are committed to serving the public with trust and confidence and striving to improve the overall quality of life for our citizens. I am honored to have this opportunity."

She noted that the position requires excellent communication, leadership, compliance, and problem-solving skills and a strong understanding of government operations. "I have many years of state government, education, and leadership experience, and believe that I can be a great asset to our county."

Although the operations of the county are complex, her goal is "to work effectively with the county manager, elected officials, department heads, and our community to best serve Grant County."

To accomplish that goal Montoya said she works closely with Manager Webb to learn the day-to-day processes. "Charlene is a great mentor. I am learning from her quickly. I am impressed with her professionalism and dedication."

Montoya will help Webb with managing staff. "I am responsible for overseeing departments, financial management, and providing guidance to our staff and implementing policies. I look forward to contributing to the overall success of our county."

To contact Montoya, email her at amontoya@grantcountynm.gov or call her at 575-574-0131.