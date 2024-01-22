By Roger Lanse
According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Albuquerque Public Affairs Office, the FBI is now the lead agency investigating the explosion in Deming on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, at about 10:30 a.m. Although the PA officer would not release much information about the blast, citing the ongoing investigation, she did confirm the explosion occurred near the entrance of the probation office on S. Silver Street in Deming.
The PAO called the device a 'package,' and also confirmed local reports of unexploded 'packages' found elsewhere this morning -- one each in Las Cruces and Albuquerque, but none in Lordsburg. The specific locations of where these unexploded 'packages' were located was not released. Information on injuries or property damage also was not disclosed, nor were details describing the 'packages,' or who may have left them.
'Many' investigators are in the Deming area working the incident, the PAO said, and information about the case will be released when it becomes available.