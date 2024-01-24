By Roger Lanse

Grant County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to an aggravated assault with weapon call to 21 Coleman Street on Thursday, Jan.18, 2024, at about 4:14 p.m. The Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority advised the victim was at Gila Regional Medical Center and that the shooter was possibly, and later confirmed to be, Bob Holroyd, of 24 Coleman Street.

Complying with all deputies' commands, Holroyd came out of his residence, according to GCSO offense reports, extremely intoxicated, and was placed into investigative detention. As they were leaving the residence a deputy noticed what appeared to be a black high-powered pellet rifle near the front door.

Meanwhile, other deputies were dispatched to GRMC in reference to a shooting. The male victim, according to reports, told deputies the neighbor at 24 Coleman shot him with a pellet gun in the abdomen area as they argued over a dog. The victim, who said he was in the doorway of his house, stated he had nowhere to go when Holroyd aimed the rifle at him from approximately 50 yards away. A single round struck the victim, and the victim "took a step back and closed his front door." The victim then called his brother-in-law, the report stated, who took him to GRMC.

A doctor informed deputies that the victim's wound was superficial and that the bullet was in his fat, according to the reports, with no damage to surrounding organs. At approximately 5:30 p.m., the victim was cleared from the hospital without incident.

Deputies transported Holroyd to the GCSO holding cell, the report said, and as the victim did not want to press charges and signed a waiver of prosecution, Holroyd was released from custody.