I-10 westbound lanes at milepost 60 are now open, removed from NM Roads.
ROAD CLOSURE:
CRASH –Deming Area
I-10 westbound lanes are closed at milepost 60 due to a crash, the eastbound lanes are now open. Motorists are asked to reduce speed, obey posted signs, and watch for emergency personnel, and equipment. Please expect delays.
I-10 at milepost 56 is now open, the crash at milepost 60 is still in place with a full closure.
ROAD CLOSURE:
CRASH –Deming Area
I-10 westbound and eastbound lanes are closed at milepost 60 due to a crash, no detour available. Motorists are asked to reduce speed, obey posted signs, and watch for emergency personnel, and equipment. Please expect delays.
ROAD CLOSURE:
EMERGENCY POWER LINE REPAIRS – Deming Area
I-10 eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed starting at 12:30 p.m. at milepost 56 due to emergency power line repairs in the area. Motorists are asked to reduce speed, obey posted signs, and be cautious of personnel and equipment in the area. Please expect delays. This closure is expected to be reopened by 1:30 p.m.