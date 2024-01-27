Luna County, NM – On January 26, 2024, at around 1:00 p.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a fatal crash involving a Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) on Interstate 10 west of Deming, NM.
On January 26, 2024, NMSP was assisting an electric company with shutting Interstate 10 down, while the company could perform power line maintenance. NMDOT was on scene and had assisted with the road closure by placing signage notifying drivers to reduce their speed. The initial investigation indicated that a 2021 Volvo CMV, driven by Chunnan Huang (58) of Buena Park, CA was traveling westbound on Interstate 10 near mile marker 59. For reasons still under investigation, the Volvo CMV failed to reduce its speed, and rear ended another CMV that was stopped. Mr. Huang was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.
The 32-year-old male driver in the CMV that was rear ended was transported to an area hospital. His condition is unknown.
Alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor in this crash.
This crash is being investigated by the New Mexico State Police with the assistance of the Crash Reconstruction Unit.