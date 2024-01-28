By Lynn Janes

The town of Hurley held a regular meeting January 9, 2024. Attendance to the meeting included Mayor Ed Stevens, councilors Nanette Day, Reynaldo Maynes and Keana Huerta.

The council received three applications for the open council seat. They came from Salem Sager, James Langley and Jason Cox. Each spoke to the council and gave their qualifications and reason for wanting to serve on the council. Day asked each one what Hurley had been doing well and what it had not. Jason Cox had not attended. The council appointed James Langley. The appointment will be a four year term.

The council approved the consent agenda. It included minutes from December 12, 2023, maintenance department report, clerks report, fire department report, animal control report, code enforcement report and police department report.

The maintenance department had to repair a backed-up sewer and had been cleaning up the cemetery.

Lori Ortiz, city clerk, thanked the maintenance department for stepping up and going above and beyond to work with the new solid waste contractor. She added the ladies in the office had also really helped and she thanked them. She brought attention to the event "Wreaths Across America." The next year she wanted to see Hurley be more involved. Sixty of the wreaths they place had been for Hurley veterans. Stevens told her to make sure and mark it on the calendar for next year. She thanked Day for all her work to get the library open and said they would advertise to get the word out. "We are very busy with projects right now." They have been doing the remediation of the asbestos at the GO building. The council will have a lot on the agenda coming up concerning these projects. She went over some of the projects. She thanked the police department and fire department for their help with Santa Claus.

The fire department had included in their report that they had a grass fire and had helped with a structure fire in Bayard.

They must repair the heating in the building for animal control before they can house any dogs.

Code enforcement has sent out letters to all the current residents with violations.

The police department had 199 calls and 106 contacts. Currently they have two officers attending the academy at Western New Mexico University. One of them will be paying for the academy themselves and the other one will be signing a two year agreement to have the town of Hurley pay for the tuition.

The council approved the certification for placement of a manufactured home at 401 Carrasco for Jeffery Sanchez. He had met all the requirements.

The council approved resolution no. 15-2023/2024 for the quarterly budget adjustment. Ortiz said they had received two donations, one for $1,000 and one for $800 that would be used to repair the heating system at the shelter. They also had to add highway and street signs.

The council approved resolution no. 16-2023/2024 for the participation in the transportation program administered by the DOT (New Mexico Department of Transportation)

The council approved the purchase order to Hausermann Plumbing for the installation of drinking fountains at the swimming pool for $2,800. This would be for two fountains



The council approved the purchase order to Leslie's Pro for a robotic pool cleaner. Maynes asked if the heater had been repaired and Ortiz said not yet.

The council approved the purchase order to AED Market for supplies for the Fire Department. The ISO (insurance service office) had looked at what they needed.

The council approved the tuition payment and reimbursement contract for Officer Christopher Baca. He has signed a two year commitment.

The council approved the attendance to the Interstate Stream Commission meeting in Santa Fe for Ortiz, Stevens, and Darlene McBride, deputy clerk. Stevens said this had to do with the Grant County Regional Water System. All the municipalities involved would be attending.

The council approved the attendance to Grant County Day in Santa Fe for Day, Ortiz, McBride and Ashleigh Cano, administrative assistant. Stevens said that the event will be a large one and shows appreciation to area legislators.

Mayors and councilors reports

Day said they had opened the library on December 21, 2023. They had a good turnout and people had given them some ideas. She thanked everyone for all their help opening. They received some book donations. She had talked with other librarians and received some tips. She had also talked with the state on how to obtain grants and they will be forming a library board as part of the requirements. It will be nine months before the library will qualify for grants. She thanked all the volunteers for working so hard for so many hours to make it happen. More books will be coming, and they will be looking at technology to attract the youth.

Stevens said the Dollar General Store will be happening after 9.5 years of trying to make it happen. "The well for the regional water system is in process."

Next meeting will be held February 13, 2024, at 5 pm.

Meeting adjourned.