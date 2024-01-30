Deer killed by vehicle in Grant County during 2023

Published: 30 January 2024

By Roger Lanse

Grant County law enforcement agencies, through blotter reports, record that 140 deer were struck and killed by vehicles on county and city thoroughfares during the calendar year 2023. These blotter reports originate from calls to the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority and subsequently investigated by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Silver City Police Department, Bayard Police Department, Hurley Police Department, or Santa Clara Police Department. Totals by month, and an annual total, follow:

January – 15 deer total – 12 in county, 3 in city
February – 8 deer total -- 5 in county, 3 in city
March – 10 deer total -- 5 in county, 5 in city
April – 13 deer total – 7 in county, 6 in city
May – 7 deer total -- 6 in county, 1 in city
June – 21 deer total --12 in county, 9 in city
July – 8 deer total -- 5 in county, 3 in city
August – 10 deer total -- 8 in county, 2 in city
September – 11 deer total -- 9 in county, 2 in city
October – 18 deer total – 15 in county, 3 in city
November – 11 deer total -- 8 in county, 3 in city
December – 8 deer total -- 5 in county, 3 in city

Total – 140 deer -- 97 in county, 43 in city

Many deer reported hit remained alive and were euthanized by law enforcement personnel. These were counted killed by motor vehicle.

Deer which were hit by vehicle and ran off were not counted although some may have succumbed later to their injuries.

The ‘county’ category includes the unincorporated areas of Grant County plus those rural roads within city limits, usually with speed limits of 35 mph or greater. The ‘city’ designation applies to those streets and highways within city limits with speed limits of 35 mph or less. Nothing is perfect.

The time of day or night animals were struck was not reported in many of the blotter entries, only the time the dead animal was reported to GCRDA, so which hours were most dangerous to deer and drivers could not be ascertained with certainty. One might think nighttime hours would be more dangerous, and they may be, but consider many deer were hit and killed on 32nd Street during daylight hours.

[Editor's Note: This editor has noted that more deer are seen early in the morning and later in the afternoon toward dusk in the evening. But not all deer comply with this observation. I've seen deer cross the road at all times of the day. Drivers need to be wary!)

