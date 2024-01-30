Santa Clara gets update on projects

By Lynn Janes

The Village of Santa Clara held a meeting January 11, 2024. Newly elected Mayor Arnold Lopez called the meeting to order. Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza trustees, Olga Amador, Peter Erickson, and newly elected Ralph Trujillo attended.

Mayor's report

Lopez said this would be his first meeting and would be a little nervous. He had attended the training in Santa Fe for the Municipal League newly elected officials. He had learned a lot and it would be very useful. The road construction had been going well and he wanted to get down there and introduce himself. He welcomed Trujillo to the council.

New Business

The mayor and council approved the appointment of Sheila Hudman, village administrator, Leandra Esparza, clerk/treasurer, Lonnie Sandoval, police chief, and Larry Montoya, fire chief. They reaffirmed all village employees.

The council approved amendment No. 2 to Stantec agreement for Bellm and Caddel Crossing project. George Esqueda, senior project manager attended and explained the reason for the amendment. Originally the village did not receive enough funding to do the complete project. The village approved moving forward and doing what they could and continuing to seek the additional funding. They had received the additional $886,000 needed to finish. The village also received a match waiver. The project will finish in April or May of 2024.

Esqueda continued an update on other projects. He had provided the council with documents outlining the projects, costs, and timeline. Sidewalks would be put in some areas and not in others and he went over those. He spoke to them about some of the roads that would be repaved. They had originally been only repairing but found that they needed to be completely redone.

The water system improvements had been finished and they would have a loan from New Mexico Finance Authority for 20 percent of the project cost. They had a little money left over and will be using it to replace a main water valve.

The sidewalks and ADA compliance project funds will expire May 9, 2024, and they will have to ask for an extension. The project has been advertised and will have a mandatory prebid meeting.

Stantec has done the remodel and renovation plans for Fort Bayard they had been contracted for and would now just be waiting on legislation.

Esqueda went over the upcoming funding cycles and what would be available. He spoke about the 100 percent capital outlay from the legislature. Colonias funding applications due soon for 2024. Only areas 150 miles or less from the board would be available for these funds and this year they will have $71.9 million. He went over several other funds. Lopez thanked him for his comprehensive update and information.

The council approved closing city hall for lunch – 12:00 – 1:00 starting February 1, 2024. Lopez said the staff needs to be able to get away for that hour. Hudman said sometimes for whatever reason they only have one there and they have to work through lunch, and it causes overtime. She cited several other problems it had caused. Hudman said if it didn't work, they could change it back.

The council approved the quote from Souder Miller and Associates to remove the contaminated soil from the pump station area at 537 Fort Bayard Street including sampling in the amount not to exceed $13,600.00. Hudman said the fuel tanks found on the property had been fine but the area of the pumps 6 feet wide, 4 feet deep and 30 feet long had contamination and had to be removed.

The council approved the correction to the Spectrum Printer lease discussed in a past meeting. Both the police department and administration needed a printer. The one approved before should have been for the police department and not administration.

The council approved the Spectrum Printer lease for the administration office at a fee of $295 a month. This printer will also fold letters and will save the office a lot of time. The current printer lease has expired.

The council approved the quote from New Mexico Emergency Products for cargo boxes for the SUV units in the amount of $5,606.01. They will use the law enforcement funding grant to fund them.

The council approved resolution 2024-01 authorizing the adoption of "Meetings: Parliamentary Measures" in the Village of Santa Clara policies and procedures.

The council approved resolution 2024-02 open meetings act requirement. This resolution needs to be done each year to adopt the time and place of the council meetings.

The council went into closed session.

The council came back into open session. Lopez said no decisions or actions had been taken.

Second regular meeting will be held Friday January 26, 2024, at 6pm due to Lopez and Hudman being in Santa Fe the preceding day.

First regular meeting will be held Thursday February 8, 2024, at 6:00 pm

Meeting Adjourned