By Lynn Janes

The Cobre Consolidated School Board held a regular meeting on January 16, 2024. Board members in attendance included, , Gabriella Begay, Gilbert Guadiana, and David Terrazas (online). Acting superintendent Michael Koury also attended. Serena Murillo did not attend.

Judge Hector C. Grijalva attended to swear in the new board members. He swore in Begay and Terrazas.

The board has a vacancy that must be filled by February 14, 2024. Begay asked that Stephanie Mendivil, attorney at Walsh Gallego Trevino Kyle and Robinson P.C., attend the meeting and help guide them through the process.

She provided the board with a checklist of what to do. The checklist included advertising and choosing dates for cut off, interviews and appointment. She told them it all had to take place in an open meeting. The board went over all the possible dates and time needed to accomplish each step. The advertising would start the following day, January 17, 2024. The deadline for completed packets and letter of interest would be February 2, 2024, Interviews will be held by the board on February 6, 2024, appointment of the new board member will happen February 12, 2024, and sworn in by February 14, 2024.

They went over the criteria required. The person must be a resident of the area. The vacancy must be announced through the media. Mendivil gave the board the wording that needed to be used in the announcement and what the qualifications, requirements, expectations, and instructions for the applicant. Koury said they would use all avenues to advertise the vacancy. The board approved each point of the process.

Begay sent the board evaluations to be filled out and gone over. Guadiana started with his and Begay and Terrazas agreed on most points. The evaluation covered the relationship with the superintendent, relationship to the community, relationship to the staff and aspects of each. They had felt most had been satisfactory but noted on some they could improve.

The finance committee had not met but would meet in the next week

The audit committee had not met but would meet in a few weeks.

Board members report

Terrazas thanked everyone and wished them a Happy New Year.

Guadiana thanked the staff and especially those who continued to work during the holiday.

Begay echoed the comments made by Guadiana and Terrazas. She said she had attended the School Board Association in Santa Fe for training.

Superintendent’s report

Koury said, “I am excited about what I am seeing in all the schools. We are on the right path, and I am proud of our whole team.” They have had a little rough start to the year with a lot of new people, but everyone handled it well.

They should be hearing back on the decision concerning the 4-day school week. Koury said he also has a meeting scheduled with other superintendents and hopefully would know by then.

Collective bargaining has been agreed to by the teachers and they should be bringing it to the board soon. The board requested a copy before the meeting to review.

Another group has been scheduled to go to the Ron Clark Academy. Koury said next year they would be implementing the program on a large scale. “I think it is very beneficial and a win across the board for Cobre.”

The wellness program suffered during covid but now they have been creating new policies, and it still is a little vague. Koury said he would be bringing it to the board soon.

Lisa Walton, director of operations, attended to give an update on several projects. All the bond projects had been finished. The Central drainage project will finally start the Friday before spring break and should be done by the time the students return.

The Stop it Launch Kit provides anonymous reporting and is a wellness program. Students can call and get help from a counselor. Walton said they had RAVE panic button now and they would be training everyone shortly on the use. It can contact the fire department, police, and hospital. Administration will always be notified when it is used. Each class will be set up with the system. Koury said they have made major improvements with safety.

Koury gave the board a list of donations. Freeport McMoRan had donated a total of $1,800. Some of it went to Bayard Elementary and some to Hurley Elementary.

Koury provided a list of current fundraisers in the packet given to the board.

Meeting adjourned.