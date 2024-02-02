By Roger Lanse

A Bayard Police Department officer was dispatched to a reported group of juveniles fighting near the Mi Ranchito store at about 4:17 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. When the officer arrived, he encountered three male juveniles, a 15-year-old and two 13-year-olds, walking along Central Avenue, the two 13-year-olds bleeding from their faces.

According to a BPD incident report, one of the juveniles ran from the officer, ignoring his commands to stop. Pursuing on foot, the officer caught up to the fleeing juvenile near the post office and immediately smelled the odor of alcohol coming from the 13-year-old male. He was detained and placed in the back of the officer's patrol unit.

Meanwhile, a Santa Clara Police Department officer had the other two juveniles detained. The BPD officer could also smell alcohol coming from the other 13-year-old. The 15-year-old stated he did not take part in the altercation and had just met the other two. The two 13-year-olds said they were jumped by a group of other juveniles but did not know who they were.

As one of the 13-year-olds had an injury to his face and the other 13-year-old had a bloody nose, EMS was called to evaluate their injuries.

One of the 13-year-olds was determined to have an active warrant out of the 6th Judicial Court and was transported and booked into the Dona Ana Juvenile Detention Center. The other 13-year-old was cited for a minor allowed to be served and released to his guardian/parent. The 15-year-old was interviewed and also released to his guardian/parent.