Photos below by Mary Alice Murphy
The annual Chocolate Fantasia, this year themed "Xocolát,l" took place in downtown Silver City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, so people could collect chocolates for Valentine's Day. The event raises funds for the Mimbres Region Arts Council for programming. The snow flurries didn't slow people down as they went from store to store getting their ticket cards checked off for having received a homemade, handmade chocolate treat.
Many stores also took part in the Love Local event happening at the same time.
[Editor's Note: If the Beat finds out the winners, we will post them. We were unable to get the information prior to this posting.]
