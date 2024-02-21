By Roger Lanse

Silver City Police Department officers responded to a shoplifting at Walmart at about 6:41 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Officers met with an asset protection employee who advised that two females stole items and took off, one of them leaving her wallet with identification behind.

According to an SCPD incident report, the AP told officers that two females each filled a cart with an assortment of groceries, clothing, and other items. They then proceeded to the self-checkout where they failed to pay for all the items and walked out of the store with the two carts containing the stolen merchandise, refusing to show receipts to Walmart employees. The AP stated both females participated in the shoplifting.

The entire process was captured on the store's surveillance system, the report said, and officers were provided with a CD containing the entire shoplifting episode which "clearly depicts the females committing the act of shoplifting."

The wallet, which was left behind, in addition to holding her identification, was also seen in the surveillance footage being carried by Valerie N. Fierro, 30, of Bayard, and contained several cards and $232 in cash. The other female was identified by witnesses and a driver's license photo as Delilah O. Collins, 23, of Silver City.

The report stated the sum of the stolen items amounted to $514.13, not including items worth $119.69, which the females attempted to pay for but was declined.

Fierro and Collins have each been charged with felony shoplifting and felony conspiracy to commit shoplifting, and arrest warrants will be issued for both, the report stated. The case remains open pending execution of the warrants.

**Roll Call: NM HB2 | 2021 | 1st Special Session | LegiScan

*** To be competent, a defendant must understand the nature and significance of the proceedings, have a factual understanding of the charges, and is able to assist defense counsel in defendant's defense.