Santa Clara seeks alternate municipal judge

Published: 24 February 2024 24 February 2024

By Lynn Janes

The Village of Santa Clara held a meeting February 8, 2024. Mayor Arnold Lopez called the meeting to order. Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza and Trustees Olga Amador, Peter Erickson, and Ralph Trujillo attended.

Mayor's report

Lopez has been meeting with the department heads to make plans on how they could make everything work smoother and improve the process. He had not attended any meeting but would be meeting with the DOT (Department of Transportation) the following week and the Grant County Water Commission after that. He thanked the department heads for all they do.

Public comment

Tom Caddel had questions about the 9 1/2 - month lease with Open Space Brewery with a $150 increase. He wanted to know what they paid currently. Lopez said this would bring them to $300 a month and extra for utilities that will be determined later. Caddel said some residents have not been happy about the rent and say it should be more. Lopez assured Caddel they will be paying additional for the utilities, and it will be fair to them and the village.

New Business

The council approved the master service agreement with Stantec Engineers Inc. for federal, state, and local funding. George Esqueda of Stantec said the agreement did not cost the village anything, only when a project happened. The agreement comes up every year for renewal and can be renewed for four years.

The council approved the recommendation of award from Stantec for the Bayard Street phase three sidewalks and ADA improvements. Richard Maynes of Stantec, said they had received three bids and the lowest bid didn't meet all the requirements. Lopez asked when the project would start. Maynes explained the process of getting the project started. Esqueda said it should start the end of March and be done by some time in June.

The council approved the automatic-aid agreement for fire service between Bayard and Santa Clara. Larry Montoya, fire chief, said this has always been a verbal agreement in the past.

The council approved the 9 1/2 - month lease of the armory space with Open Space Brewery effective January 15, 2024, to October 31, 2024, with a $150 increase.

The council approved advertising for the position of alternate judge. Yvonne Gonzalez, city attorney, said the elected judge has not been able to take his position yet due to not having his record expunged. "It is a complicated process." The village ordinance permits an alternate judge, and they can be appointed. She pointed out the need for an alternate judge even if you have an elected judge.

The council approved the resignation of animal control officer Shirley Wiegel. She has been with the village a long time. She had wanted to retire in January, but Lopez had asked her to give another month. She has had the position for 12 years. Wiegel said she loved the job but could not physically do the job anymore. Lopez told her he appreciated her work and holding off a month. Sheila Hudman, village administrator, said the job opening would be posted in house for three days and then advertised. Lopez presented her with a gift and certificate of appreciation.

Second regular meeting will be held Thursday February 22, 2024, at 6:00 pm (canceled)
First regular meeting will be held Thursday March 14, 2024, at 6:00 pm

Meeting Adjourned

 

