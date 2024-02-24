By Lynn Janes

The Cobre Consolidated School Board held a special meeting on February 5, 2024. Board members in attendance included Gabriella Begay, Gilbert Guadiana, and David Terrazas. Acting superintendent Michael Koury also attended.

Stephanie Mendivil, attorney at Walsh Gallego Trevino Kyle and Robinson P.C., attended the meeting and helped answer any questions concerning the vacancy process.

Begay asked if they could postpone due to an appointment she had that could not be changed. Mendivil said if they changed some of the dates, they would have to start the process all over, but for the changes Begay asked if they would just need to contact the applicants and let them know.

The board also approved to widen the scope and fill both vacancies on the board with the applicants.

Mendivil explained the choices to choose the applicant and said both would be fine if the applicants had been made aware of the process before. They could either use a point system or nominate the applicant. In the past the board has nominated applicants and they voted to do the same.

Mendivil advised Koury he would need to notify Arsenio Romero, Secretary of the Public Education Department, of the two vacancies and then notify him when the positions had been filled.

The board went into executive session to discuss collective bargaining strategies.

The board came back from executive session and said no action had been taken

Meeting adjourned.