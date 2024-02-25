Photos and article by Mary Alice Murphy

On Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, more than 100 people showed up at a huge potluck at the Silver City Woman's Club to honor, thank and send off with best wishes Sister Rita Plante of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet. She has served the community for 20 years. She left the following day to return to the Nazareth Motherhouse of the order in Concordia, KS.

The Sisters of St. Joseph have served for almost 100 years in Grant County, as teachers at St. Mary's Academy, and in other positions since the closing of the school. Sister Rita served as a chaplain for many years at Gila Regional Medical Center, as well as hosting a large prayer group, to which many of the guests on Sunday belonged. One photo will show part of the group.

Sister Rosie Farrell bemoaned the fact that she was the last St. Joseph's Sister to remain in Grant County, after the almost century that the group has lived and worked in the community. She continues to serve the Grant County community at El Refugio Inc., and in the choir at St. Francis Newman Center Parish.

The event was organized by Silvia Madrid, who also thanked many others who had helped put the event together. So many people came that additional tables had to be set up down the middle of the room.

Several tables were laden with food, including a full dessert table.

Sister Karen had come to accompany and take turns driving with Sister Rita back to the Motherhouse.

