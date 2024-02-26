Fatal accident in Arenas Valley 022424

By Roger Lanse

According to a New Mexico State Police spokesman, on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2024, NMSP officers responded to vehicle crash on Highway 180 near the intersection of Morales Road in Arenas Valley. As a Chevrolet pickup was traveling east on Highway 180 approaching the intersection, a GMC pickup failed to yield to oncoming traffic and pulled out in front of the Chevrolet pickup causing a collision.

The driver of the GMC pickup, Jesus Flores, 78, was airlifted to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, the spokesman said. The driver of the Chevrolet pickup was transported to an area hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is being investigated by NMSP.

For photos provided by a Beat reader, please visit https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/82806-crash-on-180-east-022424 

