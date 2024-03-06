By Roger Lanse

Friday, Mar. 1, 2024, at about 3:15 p.m., Silver City Police Department officers were dispatched to a vehicular fatality. When they arrived, they found a black Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by Gino Vannatter, 23, of Silver City, had collided with a tan Toyota van driven by Gumersindo Estevez, 85, of Gila. The crash, according to a Silver City Police Department accident report, occurred on Highway 180 and Superior Street in front of the Wendy's restaurant.

According to the report, the motorcycle was traveling east on Highway 180, while the van was heading north on Superior Street. An investigation revealed the van made a complete stop at the stop sign on Superior Street before going across the eastbound lanes of Highway 180. Just before entering the median, to merge into the westbound lanes of Highway 180, the motorcycle collided with the van in a "T-Bone manner." Neither the driver of the van nor his passenger saw or heard the motorcycle until the impact, they said.

Three witnesses, a 24-year-old male from Santa Clara; a 25-year-old male from Hancock, Michigan; and, a 51-year-old male from Deming, were interviewed. The witness from Santa Clara stated, according to the report, as he approached the intersection of 32nd Street Bypass in the eastbound slow lane of Highway 180, he noticed the motorcycle following about three car lengths behind him. After passing the 32nd Street Bypass intersection, the motorcycle accelerated rapidly in the passing lane, the witness said, and "was looking back toward the 32nd Street Bypass Road, seemingly distracted from the road ahead." As the motorcycle accelerated, the witness stated, it collided with the van in a T-Bone fashion "right in front of him."

The report said Vannatter was ejected by the collision and landed in the rear seat of the van. He was transported by EMS to Gila Regional Medical Center and was pronounced deceased by GRMC personnel. The van driver, Gumersindo Estevez and his passenger, Francesca Estevez. 69, also of Gila, were transported to GRMC for minor back and neck pain and were reported to be in good condition.

Both vehicles were considered totaled and were towed to the Town of Silver City Maintenance Shop.

No final determination of fault has been established and no charges have been filed.

The investigation is ongoing, SCPD Chief Freddy Portillo said.