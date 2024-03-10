This editor has decided to start a new category, which is listed under the Community menu tab as Citizen Journalist.

Citizen Journalist is a new category for the Grant County Beat. It will contain photos and information about our community. It will not be used for advertising. The content is purely from you, the readers, and does not reflect the opinions of this publication or the editor.

However, all publication of materials will be at the discretion of the editor. The contributor grants permission to The Beat for us to reuse the photos or information at our discretion and photo and/or authorship credit will be included in other uses.

The Beat totally appreciates the tips, the suggestions, the photos, etc. that you share with the Beat. Now you have a chance to have your name and photos and short articles published for all to see.

We hope you enjoy this new feature.