The District Attorney and the Democrat Councilwoman – Part Two

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 11 March 2024 11 March 2024

By Frost McGahey, Investigative Journalist

On June 6, 2023, Frances Gonzales, a member of the Bayard Town Council and the Grant County Democratic Party, was arrested because she made a false report about an attempted break-in at her home. This report occurred during a May City Council work session where her comment could be reasonably interpreted as critical of the Bayard Police Department and, specifically Bayard Police Chief Hector Carillo.*

The break-in was investigated by the Bayard City Police and found to be false. Gonzales was charged with a misdemeanor, arrested, and released on her own recognizance. Her release was approved by Judge Hector C. Grijalva.

Bayard Police Chief Hector Carrillo said, "In this particular case, just like every other case, we look at the charge and the investigation. We don't need approval from the District Attorney's office on any felonies or misdemeanors, but we do work together. Their office was contacted and briefed on the facts of the case. It is a misdemeanor, but they also agreed to assist us in prosecuting the case."**

In New Mexico, conviction for a misdemeanor can result in a jail sentence of up to 364 days, and a fine of up to $1,000 or both.

Over two months went by with nothing happening on the case until Chief Carrillo prodded District Attorney Michael Renteria on August 15th.

Later that afternoon Renteria appointed as a special prosecutor attorney Mathew Bradburn because the DA was shorthanded on prosecutors.

Bradburn changed the charge from False Reporting to Resisting, Evading or Obstructing an Officer, also a misdemeanor. Before the case was taken to trial, Bradburn resigned to "take his practice in a different direction." When contacted by the reason for change, Bradburn said, "I did not want to make any comment."

On November 3, Spencer Baca, Gonzales's attorney filed a motion to dismiss and cited all the reasons why the charge of Resisting and Evading was not supported by the evidence. Sources say a case could have been made for Obstructing an Officer, but that was not done by the district attorney.

An email dated November 16, shows Police Chief Carillo asking Renteria if the charge can be reversed back to the original False Reporting. Bradburn is no longer on the case. At this point the chief knows the case is being dismissed.

Renteria replied, "Chief, my office has no intention of refiling this matter, and I suggest you do the same."

On November 18th, Renteria made his one and only appearance in court in three years as a prosecutor and dismissed the case. Renteria had promised to carry a full case load when debating Norman Wheeler during the Democratic Primary in 2020.***

Later Baca filed a tort claim on Gonzales's behalf with the New Mexico Municipal League's Self-Insured Fund. After doing a risk assessment on the claim, the adjuster concluded there was no wrong-doing on the part of the Bayard Police Department for the investigation and charge in the Gonzales case.

To be continued.

*Motion to Dismiss Criminal Charge, November 3, 2023 Spencer Baca, attorney

**Silver City Daily Press, June 9, 2023, Juno Ogle, Bayard councilor arrested for false report.

***Wheeler, Renteria draw sharp contrast in DA's race, Zoom Meeting, Silver City Daily Press, May 12, 2020,

Documents obtained through Inspection of Public Records (IPRA).

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a simpler option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 