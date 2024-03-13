By Lynn Janes
The town of Hurley held a regular meeting March 12, 2024. Attendance to the meeting included Mayor Ed Stevens, councilors Nanette Day, Reynaldo Maynes and James Langley. Keana Huerta didn't attend.
The council did not approve the agenda therefore the meeting could not continue. Lori Ortiz, city clerk said they could add a discussion but not take any action or if they had something on the agenda, they did not want to address it could be stipulated to be tabled in the approval. The council still would not approve the agenda.
The Grant County Beat contacted Stevens and asked for further clarification. Stevens said they had not had something on the agenda but that had been rectified.
A special meeting will be scheduled for March 19, 2024, at 5:00 pm