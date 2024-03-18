By Roger Lanse

A Santa Clara Police Department officer was dispatched to 610 N. East Street on Saturday, Mar. 16, 2024, at approximately 5:19 p.m. to a disturbance call. When the officer arrived at the address, he was met by the 48-year-old male victim, who stated his nephew, Matias Marquez, 23, of Santa Clara, was "destroying his house," declaring his nephew "threw a crazy and started breaking things in his house." The victim told the officer, Marquez had lived at this address prior but had been kicked out a 'few months ago' and had been living at the homeless shelter. He returned yesterday.

According to an XCPD incident report, the officer and the victim walked through the residence, noticing that several windows had been broken and broken glass lay on the floor. The officer observed the refrigerator door open in the kitchen and food items were scattered on the floor and a curtain rod in a bedroom had been knocked down. The back door to the back yard was open. Two Grant County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at this time to assist, one went to search for the suspect while the other stayed with the victim and the officer.

As the three walked back through the residence, other items, including the glass portion of a blender, a television remote, and a 65" flat-screen television, were observed broken. Meanwhile, the deputy who went searching was able to locate Marquez and had placed him into investigative detention, bringing him back to the address, the report said.

Marquez admitted to breaking the windows of the residence and was placed under arrest for criminal damage to property. He was then transported to the Grant County Detention Center for booking.

According to GCDC staff, Marquez was released Sunday, Mar. 17, on an unsecured $1,000 bond.