By Roger Lanse

On Monday, Mar. 11, 2024, at about 9:01 p.m. a Silver City Police Department officer was dispatched, while patrolling, to the Food Basket at 1220 N. Hudson Street in response to an unwanted subject call. The officer was told by the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority, the male, reportedly, had consumed beer without paying for it and was refusing to leave. Arriving at the location, the assistant manager of the business directed the officers to the store's restroom where they observed a male inside without a shirt and wearing jeans.

According to an SCPD incident report, the male had difficulty maintaining his balance and was unable to speak coherently, which indicated he was extremely intoxicated. Officers persistently attempted to get him to provide them with his name. Finally, the report stated, he said his name was "Ogas Madrid," for which no records could be found.

Officers asked the male to step outside for questioning, he refused to comply and remained in the restroom, the report said. Due to his noncompliance with the officers' commands, the male was handcuffed and placed under arrest.

During a search of his person, officers found a vehicle key fob in a jean's pocket which, when activated, led officers to a Dodge Ram in the Food Basket parking lot. Running the vehicle's license plate through GCRDA, a Gerald V. Ogas was identified as the registered owner of the Dodge Ram. Matching the photo on Gerald V. Ogas' driver's license to the now arrested male, his identity was confirmed as Gerald V. Ogas, 43, of Silver City.

Ogas was booked into the Grant County Detention Center, charged with criminal trespass; resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer; and concealing identity.

Ogas was released on Tuesday, Mar. 12, on his own recognizance by Judge Hector Grijalva.