By Roger Lanse
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2024, Grant County sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to 23 H.L. Watkins Road, Silver City, at about 5:45 p.m. in reference to an unwanted subject call. A male had been reported squatting on their property for an hour and refusing to leave, although now he was reported leaving.
According to a GCSO offense report, deputies made contact with the male, later determined to be Miguel Cabrera, 22, of Bayard, near Harris Road. Deputies advised they knew Cabrera to have active traffic warrants for failure to pay out of Magistrate Courts Divisions I and II. In fact, the report stated, Cabrera had three outstanding warrants from 2022 and 2023, all for FTP, in the amounts of $403, $503, and $300. Cabrera was arrested and handcuffed.
An ambulance was requested, the report said, and Cabrera was transported to Gila Regional Medical Center to be assessed and then to Grant County Detention Center for incarceration.
GCDC staff told the Beat, Cabrera was released the next day having bonded out for one FTP, served 25 hours for the second FTP, and released on his own recognizance for the third.