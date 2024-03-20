Child found deceased during a cruelty to children investigation.

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 20 March 2024 20 March 2024

By Roger Lanse

Ten Grant County Sheriff's Office deputies and detectives, four EMS personnel, and an OMI employee, responded at various times to 97 Quail Run in the Wind Canyon area on Sunday, Mar. 10, 2024, in reference to a medical call received about 11:14 a.m. The Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority advised that the an adult male and an adult female are saying, "Ow," a 5-year-old female is unresponsive, and a 7-year-old male has pain in his legs. Deputies first arrived at the address at approximately 11:19 a.m.

According to a GCSO offense report, a deputy who initially drove onto the scene encountered a male, later identified as Thadius Hawkins, who lives in a van on the property, walking toward him. When the deputy asked Hawkins what was going on, Hawkins responded, "Um, some of the people in there right here aren't responding." The deputy began to run toward the building to which Hawkins was pointing.

Entering the residence, which some deputies referred to as a 'shack,' the deputy originally observed three people; an adult female, later identified as Music Adame, lying on the floor without a shirt partially covered with a blanket; an adult male, later identified as Mathew Bynum, lying partially on a mattress on the floor next to the adult female; and a seven-year-old male sitting on a foldable chair across the room. Also seen, the report stated, were two brown dogs walking around the inside of the residence and so much trash and debris the deputy was unable to see the floor.

According to the report, neither the adult female nor the adult male nor the male child were able to stand from their positions. The deputy, not seeing an unresponsive person as GCRDA had advised, asked. "Who is not responsive?" Hawkins answered, "The girl in the middle." When Bynum moved a little at the deputy's command to stand up, the deputy was able to see a nose and long blond hair of another person, who appeared to be the five-year-old girl. As Bynum moved more, the deputy could see the unresponsive five-year-old, along with all kinds of trash, her body covered with a blanket with her legs showing. Both Adame and Bynum were partially lying on top of the girl who was lying between them. She was wearing only a black shirt. The girl had what appeared to be a dried liquid-like substance around her mouth. The deputy grabbed the girl to check for any signs of life. She was not breathing.

A deputy who pulled the unresponsive five-year-old female out from under Adame's legs described the child as "cold to the touch and significantly stiff." When he picked her up to take her outside, the report said he heard "a distinct sound to what seemed to me at the time as possibly a gurgling sound coming from the child's mouth," causing the deputy to run out of the house carrying the unresponsive girl, saying "She is still alive, start CPR." CPR was started, Narcan was administered, and other first aid was applied, but to no avail. EMS arrived on scene and care of the girl was turned over to those medical personnel, deputies running down the hill with the girl to meet the EMS truck.

According to the report, the male child was observed to be barefoot and struggling to breathe. He was complaining of leg pain. The deputy carried him out of the house, having to step over much debris on his way to his patrol unit. As the deputy was carrying the child, he heard him say, "I hope my sister doesn't die because she only turned five yesterday."

When Bynum was asked if they "had smoked dope or any fentanyl or anything like that.' Adame stated, "No, it's not fentanyl, we just fell asleep really hard and I'm really stiff."

One deputy stated, "While in the residence the smell coming from the inside of the residence was such a strong and potent smell it made me feel extremely nauseous to the point I had to put a face cover on to cover my nose from the smell. The floor of the residence could not be seen due to so much trash and dirty clothes scattered all over the floor. Deputies and detectives had to carefully walk in the residence and try not to step on any dog feces and dog throw up." He continued, "There was food scattered all over the floor and the walls of the residence. There was no running water in the house and nothing to store food in at this time. There was also no sign of any food in the house either. The only food that I observed was old pizza boxes and old fast food rappers(sic) that had old food that appeared days old. While in the residence I did not observe any source of potable water to be drank at this time."

All three, Adame, Bynum, and Hawkins, were placed into investigative detention. While placing Adame in a patrol vehicle, a deputy conducted a pat down and removed a safety pin from the left side of her shirt and observed a black substance on the edge of the pin and on her shirt where the pin had been.

EMS personnel checked the 7-year-old boy and reported to a deputy, "He is good. He said he hasn't eaten since Friday." EMS also checked on Adame and Bynum and decided they did not need to be transported to the hospital.

The 7-year-old male was transported by EMS to Gila Regional Medical Center and during his assessment, nurses, the report stated, noted his dirty condition and cleaned him. The boy expressed hunger saying he had not eaten since Saturday, along with complaints of leg and stomach pain and thirst. The report notes, "GRMC provided him with a meal and a Gatorade, which he consumed rapidly." Custody of the boy was transferred to CYFD.
While they were awaiting CYFD, a deputy watched a movie with the 7-year-old "to keep his mind occupied."

The visibly unemotional and disconnected attitude and blank stares of Adame, Bynum, and Hawkins during the investigation was noted several times in their reports by deputies.

A little after 5 p.m. at GCSO, Adame, Bynum, and Hawkins were released from investigative detention and told by deputies they were free to leave but would not be allowed to return to their residence nor to retrieve their belongings at this time. Case status is pending investigation results.

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a simpler option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 