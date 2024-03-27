By Lynn Janes

The town of Hurley held a special meeting March 19, 2024. Attendance to the meeting included Mayor Ed Stevens, councilors Nanette Day, Reynaldo Maynes, Keana Huerta, and James Langley.

The council approved the consent agenda which included department reports and regular meeting minutes. Some of the department heads gave short reports to the council.

Day said the library had 65 visitors the past month and they would be having an event April 6, 2024. The event will have food vendors, mobile farmers market and the fire department. Langley said they will be looking at adding internet service at the library and he has found a program that would give them an 80 percent subsidy. He added they might have two helicopters come in for the event.

The council approved the bid recommendation from Stantec for Dement Electric to do the lift station improvements. George Esqueda, Stantec, said they had only received one bid.

The council approved the bid recommendation from Esqueda for A Street and 4th Street improvements. It will include curbs, gutters, and sidewalks. They had received one bid from Southwest Concrete, and it had come in under budget.

The council approved task order #5 for chip seal improvements. This allows Stantec to do the required paperwork for funding and obtaining environmental certification.

The council approved task order #6 for looking at the structural integrity of the American Legion hall for the use of the quality-of-life program improvements.

The council approved Stantec to oversee the construction phase of the chip seal for A Street and 4th Street.

The council tabled the updates from Esqueda on the current and upcoming projects. He had left pertinent information at the office. They briefly spoke about the Big Muddy and the approximate $250,000 funding for the project.

The council approved the certification for placement of a manufactured home for James Benavidez at 37 Lea Dr. He had met all the requirements of the city.

The council tabled the request to move in a travel trailer as a temporary residence at 313 Aztec. The individual that had made the request didn't attend.

The council approved taking home one of the units for Fire Chief Jay Madrid. It will just be there in the event of a call for the fire department. Stevens said he had to abide by the rules and only use it for business.

The council approved increasing the hours of the animal control officer from 20 hours a week to 40 hours a week after some discussion. Langley said all the residents he had talked with had been in favor of the increase. Much of the discussion had to do with how they would fund the increase. They would be under a new budget in July and could add it in at that time. Lori Ortiz, city clerk, said for now it could be handled with a budget adjustment. She added that if they did two part time positions it would save Hurley money by not having to pay full time benefits such as retirement and insurance. They discussed if the current animal control office would want to work full time. Police Chief Christian McGuinness said he would like to have Jason Cox , animal control officer, full time but it would be up to him.

The council switched the discussion to the problems with dogs attacking the residents. Recently some residents had been viciously attacked in their own yards by some dogs requiring emergency room visits and some had been charged at by the same dogs. Huerta said, "I am sad my family is scared to go out because of the dogs." Many of the residents have become afraid to walk outside due to these dogs. Ortiz said she and McGuinness would meet with Cox and see what he wanted to do.

The council tabled the discussion on zoning. Day said she had looked at the maps made a few years back when they had started to address zoning in Hurley. Currently they do not have any zoning. This had come up again due to some cattle that have been grazing inside city limits. Originally the zoning came up because of having to have a cannabis ordinance. Day had provided the council with a draft of the zoning and some ideas. Langley said, "What is okay today might not be next year. We need to get more information." He had spoken with some experts that would be looking into it for them. Day said she wanted to work with what they had. Stevens wanted to meet with the persons affected by the grazing.

The council approved tabling the intent to adopt ordinance 11-K animal control ordinance after a lot of discussion and providing time for public comment. The comments all surround a long time problem with the same owner and dogs.

Diane Flores had been bitten by the dogs. "The dogs are the owner's responsibility, but the city is responsible also." The dog owner had been cited six times in the last year. She thanked Cox and stressed he had done his job. She had been attacked while trying to save her father while the dogs attacked him. "I tried to work with the owner, but he doesn't care, he is negligent and so is the town." Now they are afraid of being in their own yard and carry something to stop them every time they go outside. "The ordinance needs to be stronger. He has three dogs, and they all are aggressive. I hope they don't attack any kids."

Another residents said he had been attacked by the dogs eight months ago and at that time he had seven dogs. "The council and mayor need to be held accountable. Jason did his job." He added it is always the same two vicious dogs.

One of the residents had sent photos in 2022 and in 2023. For three years they have had problems. "I carry a pellet gun outside every time for protection from the dogs." He added that the dog owner had far too many chances.

Stevens said the ordinance that they have come up with should solve the problems everyone has had. He apologizes for everything that had happened to them. They have been trying to find the answers to keep this from happening to anyone ever again. Much discussion went on between the mayor and residents on what should and should not have happened. Stevens asked them to all file complaints and help give the citations more "teeth." Flores said she had made statements and the judge dismissed the charges twice.

One resident said, "This is ridiculous this has gone on so long. All of this should have never happened." He pointed out that when this person had seven dogs why had they not done anything. He felt he needed to carry a gun for protection.

Peter Martinez said his father and sister had been attacked along with himself. The dogs go for the throat. His father had to have ten stiches after the attack. "I reported this to the sheriff's department because of off hours of the Hurley police department and nothing was done." He had wanted it on the record but the sheriff's department had not done a report on the incident. He also added that Cox had been there for them. Before that Delilah Huerta had done her job but they had run her off. "This is pathetic, and you can't let this man go."

McGuinness said the current ordinance does not have enough "teeth." One of the dogs had been a 2-3 year old and one of the attacks had been so vicious he ripped out his K-9 tooth. The ordinance had been rewritten and given to an attorney for approval. Stevens said the attorney had reviewed it and approved it.

Day said that she works as an editor for a living and reading through the ordinance she sees a lot of contradictions. She had seventeen questions that needed to be addressed. "I want this as airtight as possible." Stevens said since Day does this for a living, they should review her concerns. Langley said, "This is a very important document, and it has to be right." Day said she wanted to meet with McGuinness and Cox in the next few days. "I want this done quickly and I ask you to trust me to make this as airtight as possible."

One resident asked if the dogs would be put down and added that the owner abuses the dogs. They all had comments on this issue. Cox said, "We could cite them all we want but, in the end, it would be the judge's discretion." The owner had been charged with third-degree felonies for the attacks of the dogs. A resident said all the dogs have gone except one.

The council had some discussion about the recreation improvements. The pool maintenance cost came up and the idea of using solar to heat it. They have been looking into adding a jungle gym and swing set to one of the parks. The quotes have been $80,000 to $100,000. Ortiz said they had a lot of projects and would like direction from the council of which of them to prioritize. Maynes said fencing and then painting. Day said workshop, pool, and E Street. Ortiz said they would discuss updates at each meeting, and she would check with the engineers on the pool heater.

The council approved the required training for Mateo Madrid, municipal judge, in Albuquerque.

The council approved Ortiz and Darlene McBride, deputy clerk, to attend the New Mexico municipal clerks and finance officer annual spring meeting in Ruidoso. Ortiz said these meetings keep them up to date with all the new requirements.

The council approved a monthly newsletter for Hurley that will be mailed out to approximately 570 residents. Ortiz said it could not go out with the water bill because the water bill is printed on a postcard. Stevens asked to see the newsletter before it goes out each month.

Mayor and councilors reports

Day said on the next agenda she would like to discuss hiring a human resource person to update the policies. Langley said they needed a request form for the agenda, so they don't miss anything and clear up problems in the future.

Huerta requested having a welcome packet for new residents, so they have all the information they need.

Maynes wanted to visit the idea of the councilors all having shirts that say councilor on them for events and meetings. Ortiz said they had gotten funding for that in the past and would look into it. Maynes add also they should have business cards. Ortiz told him or any of the other councilors to let her know what phone number they wanted on them, and she would have them done.

Langley thanked maintenance for the clean up on Carrasco Street and said the residents had all been happy. He thanked all the officers that have helped the town and included the sheriff's deputies. He thanked Day for her writing skills.

Next regular meeting will be April 9, 2024, at 5:00 pm

Meeting adjourned.