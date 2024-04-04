By Roger Lanse

Sunday morning, Mar. 31, 2024, at about 1:51a.m., a Silver City Police Department officer observed a grey Chrysler van on the 32nd Street Bypass travelling 78 mph in the 35 mph zone. According to an SCPD incident report, reaching Highway 180 the van turned east, and after a delay, pulled to the side of the road near the intersection of Shasta Street. Because of the speed of the vehicle and the vehicle's delay in stopping, the officer commanded the driver to step out of the vehicle. The driver refused.

After several more commands to exit the vehicle, the driver said. "Call your Captain, he'll explain who I am," and continued to refuse to obey officers' commands in that way, the report stated. At this time, other officers arrived and as the driver had rolled up his window and was refusing multiple commands to get out of the vehicle, officers broke the driver's side window. The driver was tased, pulled from the vehicle, placed face down on the roadway, and handcuffed, according to the report. The driver, identified as Mark Jordan Jr., 41, of Silver City, was arrested.

The report said, a strong smell of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from Jordan's person when officers placed him in a patrol unit, when officers arrived at Gila Regional Medical Center to have Jordan medically evaluated, and when they were completing paperwork at SCPD.

Jordan has been charged with driving under the influence-alcohol, battery on a peace officer, resisting and evading, no driver's license, and reckless driving. and was transported to the Grant County Detention Center for booking. According to GCDC staff, Jordan was released Monday, Apr. 1, on a $5,000 unsecured bond.