By Roger Lanse

On Saturday, Apr. 6, 2024, at about 3:20 p.m., a Silver City Police Department officer responded to the Hillside Apartments, 2545 N. Silver Street, to an aggravated burglary call. While en route, the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority advised the officer that the tenant stated that four male juveniles were attempting to break into her apartment.

According to an SCPD incident report, when the officer made contact with the 61-year-old female caller, she stated that the juveniles were there to fight with her grandson and one of them, wearing a purple hoodie, broke a window to her apartment and attempted to enter. When she rushed into the room to see what was going on, the four juveniles ran away, she said.

While the officer was speaking with the female tenant, the report stated, other officers had contact with four juveniles on Pine and Swan streets, one of them wearing a purple hoodie. When the first officer joined up with the other officers and the four juveniles, that officer attempted to place handcuffs on the juvenile with the purple hoodie but the juvenile broke free of him and ran north on Pine Street.

Pursuing the running juvenile on foot and by vehicle, he was taken into custody on Oak Street near Silver Street. A black knife was found in his right front pocket.

The juvenile was transported to SCPD, and the Juvenile Probation Office was contacted. The report said JPO approved transporting the juvenile to the Dona Ana County Juvenile Detention Center.

He was charged with aggravated burglary, criminal damage to property, and evading a peace officer. All the juveniles contacted at Pine and Swan streets were issued indefinite criminal trespass warnings for the Hillside Apartments.