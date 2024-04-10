Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
The Tapestry of Talent Fiber Art Fashion show, a fundraiser for the SW Women's Fiber Arts Collective (SWFAC), was held Saturday, April 6, 2024 at the historic Silco Theater in downtown Silver City. The show featured one-of-a-kind fiber art designs constructed especially for the event.
The show sold out and ticket holders were treated to a great show featuring more than 100 garments and accessories. The fundraiser is unique because 100 percent of the sales of the garments sold immediately after the show go to the maker of the item. This is part of SWFAC's mission which is to provide a means for rural fiber artisans to earn income. SWFAC receives the proceeds of the tickets sold and the gift basket drawings. This year, $2,400 was made by the artisans, up from $1,700 last year.
Vicki Gadberry, SWFAC member and ticket taker, states attendees said, "a magnificent showing, fun and engaging with humorous moments, a great show; the fashions were over the top!"
Colette Kelly, model coordinator, expressed appreciation to the models who came from the community for their time and efforts in sharing the unique features of the garments with the audience. Kelly states, "We are so grateful to everyone involved, the members who made garments, the fashion show committee and the community for attending."
The models included Annette Rubino-Buckley, Pau Meyers, Joe Kennedy, Emily Marie, Donna Sebastian, Lenny Giusti, Mike Dolphin, Livia Read, Tina Salmon, Iah Bullard, Hannah Skinner, Mary Ann Sedillo, Anita Williams and Chrys Masuda.
[Editor's Note: The models will not be named in the captions, only the title of the work and its creator. We will list the items, but they mostly are not in order of the photos and there are more items listed than photos.]
List of items:
YoYo Vest by Lisa Banfield
Terracotta Spring scarf and coral dress by Jean Hill
Let me stand next to your fire by Brenda Holziner
Curtain Call by Marcia Tinker
Tropical travel vest: Ocean currents by Kathy Cole
Roses and Butterflies outfit, jacket. skirt and top by Blythe Whiteley
Three is NOT a crowd and Under the Sea by Mary Ragins
Butterfly summer top by Kathy Cole
Silver City Blues by Marcia Tinker
Apricot shoulder bag and Asian Mod by Annette Rubino-Buckley
Festival mandala duster by Laura Ramnarace
Silk scarf by Vicki Gadberry and Pretty in plum by Charmeine Wait
Houdini neck ties by Donna Sebastian
Wrapped in blue by Colette Kelly and Pastel shorts by Esther Dolphin
Serendipity vest by Charmeine Wait
Silver City Glam #1, wrap and jeans by Marcia Tinker
Jumpsuit for joy and linen tote bag by Chrys Masuda
Tweedy stripe pillow by Colette Kelly
Gila Evening by Sandra Hopper
Gila Wilderness Centennial by Marcia Tinker
Silk scarf 2 by Vicki Gadberry and Sunrise cardigan by Tina Salmon
Elfin Tompton by Esther Dolphin
A thousand suns by Annette Rubino-Buckley
Garden Party Hat by Lisa Rush and Purple power pants by Brenda Holzinger
A walk in the woods by Kelly Johnson and raffia crochet tote bag by Alice Fujita-Schwarz
Silk flamingos by Donna Sebastian
Wld woman outfit, dress and jacket by Blythe Whiteley
Breezy skirt by Ester Dolphin and Velvet patchwork hat by Emily Marie
Dessert beauty by Sandra Hopper
Lawrence of Atlantis by Brenda Holzinger
Southwestern style dress by Chrys Masuda
SW influence by Sandy Lang
Bavarian cocoon shrug by Laura Ramnarace
Work it task apron by Chrys Masuda
First hug scarf by Jean Hill and Beaded purse by Lisa Rush
Purple burst under ice, granda y naranja and coral crossroads by Mary Ragins
Raspberry ice by Sandra Hopper
Soft summer breeze outfit, dress and ruana by Blythe Whiteley
Phoenix rising outfit, top, pant and jacket by Blythe Whiteley
Denim and doilies by Donna Sebastian
Beltane gems bolero vest by Laura Ramnarace
Bright at midnight cardigan by Laura Ramnarace
Spicy spring scarf and rusty-shaded dress by Jean Hill
Pocket trench/pocket beret, jacket and beret by Emily Marie
Autumn in Newport by Kelly Johnson
Farmer Will's apron by Chrys Masuda
Dandelion delight by Sandra Hopper
High mesa pullover by Tina Salmon and Playful scarf by Alice Fujita-Schwarz
Cell phone raffia bag by Alice Fujita-Schwarz and flash from stash by Susa Love
Travel vest: rain forest and sea turtles by Kathy Cole
Springtime blooms cardigan by Laura Ramnarace
Spring raglan by Esther Dolphin
Weekend Fun #2 shirt and purse by Vicki Gadberry
Yoshiki's inspiration by Donna Sebastian
Re-Vibed eyelet dress by Brenda Holzinger
Colorful placemats by Sandy Lang
Travel vest: Land and sea by Kathy Cole
Weekend Fun #1 by Vicki Gadberry
Envelope handbag by Alice Fujita-Schwarz and silk scarf 2 by Vicki Gadberry
Dragon fruit purse and avocado purse by Robin Przybysz
Chili purse and lemon purse by Robin Przybysz
A break featured Metamorphosis poem by Emily Marie with original music by Ross Goldstein
Items in the finale included:
Singing in the Rain by Chrys Masuda
Silver City Glam #2 outfit, jacket and skirt by Marcia Tinker
Fair flower cape by Esther Dolphin
Pretty scarf dress and flower, crown hat dress and hat by Emily Marie
Midsummer Night dream by Marcia Tinker
Metamorphous outfit, cape, top, skirt and belt by Blythe Whiteley.
The final photo is of the models and the volunteers who put on the show.
SWFAC is grateful to the Town of Silver City, Janey and Suzi and the Elks Club who sponsored the event.
SWFAC was founded in 2005 and is a local, all volunteer, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization with the goal to stimulate and support successful cottage industry in the southwest. To accomplish this, SWFAC members nurture and empower one another. Both novice and skilled SWFAC artists enrich the community by fostering opportunities to gain new experience and expand talent as well as earn income from their art. Please visit SWFAC's website at www.fiberartscollective.org to learn more about the organization.
