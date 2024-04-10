Photos by Mary Alice Murphy

The Tapestry of Talent Fiber Art Fashion show, a fundraiser for the SW Women's Fiber Arts Collective (SWFAC), was held Saturday, April 6, 2024 at the historic Silco Theater in downtown Silver City. The show featured one-of-a-kind fiber art designs constructed especially for the event.

The show sold out and ticket holders were treated to a great show featuring more than 100 garments and accessories. The fundraiser is unique because 100 percent of the sales of the garments sold immediately after the show go to the maker of the item. This is part of SWFAC's mission which is to provide a means for rural fiber artisans to earn income. SWFAC receives the proceeds of the tickets sold and the gift basket drawings. This year, $2,400 was made by the artisans, up from $1,700 last year.

Vicki Gadberry, SWFAC member and ticket taker, states attendees said, "a magnificent showing, fun and engaging with humorous moments, a great show; the fashions were over the top!"

Colette Kelly, model coordinator, expressed appreciation to the models who came from the community for their time and efforts in sharing the unique features of the garments with the audience. Kelly states, "We are so grateful to everyone involved, the members who made garments, the fashion show committee and the community for attending."

The models included Annette Rubino-Buckley, Pau Meyers, Joe Kennedy, Emily Marie, Donna Sebastian, Lenny Giusti, Mike Dolphin, Livia Read, Tina Salmon, Iah Bullard, Hannah Skinner, Mary Ann Sedillo, Anita Williams and Chrys Masuda.

[Editor's Note: The models will not be named in the captions, only the title of the work and its creator. We will list the items, but they mostly are not in order of the photos and there are more items listed than photos.]

List of items:

YoYo Vest by Lisa Banfield

Terracotta Spring scarf and coral dress by Jean Hill

Let me stand next to your fire by Brenda Holziner

Curtain Call by Marcia Tinker

Tropical travel vest: Ocean currents by Kathy Cole

Roses and Butterflies outfit, jacket. skirt and top by Blythe Whiteley

Three is NOT a crowd and Under the Sea by Mary Ragins

Butterfly summer top by Kathy Cole

Silver City Blues by Marcia Tinker

Apricot shoulder bag and Asian Mod by Annette Rubino-Buckley

Festival mandala duster by Laura Ramnarace

Silk scarf by Vicki Gadberry and Pretty in plum by Charmeine Wait

Houdini neck ties by Donna Sebastian

Wrapped in blue by Colette Kelly and Pastel shorts by Esther Dolphin

Serendipity vest by Charmeine Wait

Silver City Glam #1, wrap and jeans by Marcia Tinker

Jumpsuit for joy and linen tote bag by Chrys Masuda

Tweedy stripe pillow by Colette Kelly

Gila Evening by Sandra Hopper

Gila Wilderness Centennial by Marcia Tinker

Silk scarf 2 by Vicki Gadberry and Sunrise cardigan by Tina Salmon

Elfin Tompton by Esther Dolphin

A thousand suns by Annette Rubino-Buckley

Garden Party Hat by Lisa Rush and Purple power pants by Brenda Holzinger

A walk in the woods by Kelly Johnson and raffia crochet tote bag by Alice Fujita-Schwarz

Silk flamingos by Donna Sebastian

Wld woman outfit, dress and jacket by Blythe Whiteley

Breezy skirt by Ester Dolphin and Velvet patchwork hat by Emily Marie

Dessert beauty by Sandra Hopper

Lawrence of Atlantis by Brenda Holzinger

Southwestern style dress by Chrys Masuda

SW influence by Sandy Lang

Bavarian cocoon shrug by Laura Ramnarace

Work it task apron by Chrys Masuda

First hug scarf by Jean Hill and Beaded purse by Lisa Rush

Purple burst under ice, granda y naranja and coral crossroads by Mary Ragins

Raspberry ice by Sandra Hopper

Soft summer breeze outfit, dress and ruana by Blythe Whiteley

Phoenix rising outfit, top, pant and jacket by Blythe Whiteley

Denim and doilies by Donna Sebastian

Beltane gems bolero vest by Laura Ramnarace

Bright at midnight cardigan by Laura Ramnarace

Spicy spring scarf and rusty-shaded dress by Jean Hill

Pocket trench/pocket beret, jacket and beret by Emily Marie

Autumn in Newport by Kelly Johnson

Farmer Will's apron by Chrys Masuda

Dandelion delight by Sandra Hopper

High mesa pullover by Tina Salmon and Playful scarf by Alice Fujita-Schwarz

Cell phone raffia bag by Alice Fujita-Schwarz and flash from stash by Susa Love

Travel vest: rain forest and sea turtles by Kathy Cole

Springtime blooms cardigan by Laura Ramnarace

Spring raglan by Esther Dolphin

Weekend Fun #2 shirt and purse by Vicki Gadberry

Yoshiki's inspiration by Donna Sebastian

Re-Vibed eyelet dress by Brenda Holzinger

Colorful placemats by Sandy Lang

Travel vest: Land and sea by Kathy Cole

Weekend Fun #1 by Vicki Gadberry

Envelope handbag by Alice Fujita-Schwarz and silk scarf 2 by Vicki Gadberry

Dragon fruit purse and avocado purse by Robin Przybysz

Chili purse and lemon purse by Robin Przybysz

A break featured Metamorphosis poem by Emily Marie with original music by Ross Goldstein

Items in the finale included:

Singing in the Rain by Chrys Masuda

Silver City Glam #2 outfit, jacket and skirt by Marcia Tinker

Fair flower cape by Esther Dolphin

Pretty scarf dress and flower, crown hat dress and hat by Emily Marie

Midsummer Night dream by Marcia Tinker

Metamorphous outfit, cape, top, skirt and belt by Blythe Whiteley.

The final photo is of the models and the volunteers who put on the show.

SWFAC is grateful to the Town of Silver City, Janey and Suzi and the Elks Club who sponsored the event.

SWFAC was founded in 2005 and is a local, all volunteer, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization with the goal to stimulate and support successful cottage industry in the southwest. To accomplish this, SWFAC members nurture and empower one another. Both novice and skilled SWFAC artists enrich the community by fostering opportunities to gain new experience and expand talent as well as earn income from their art. Please visit SWFAC's website at www.fiberartscollective.org to learn more about the organization.

To pause the slide show, mouse over the image.