Here are some key 2024 dates to remember:
These links below pertain to any citizen living in the state of New Mexico. The option is to visit your local county clerk's office or call them for more information. For those in Grant County, the number to call is 575-574-0042.
- May 7th - Voter Registration Deadline: If you haven't yet registered to vote or need to update your registration: Click here to register to vote.
- May 21st - Absentee Ballot Request Deadline: Prefer to vote by mail? Apply for an absentee ballot: Click here to request your absentee ballot.
- May 7th - June 1st - Early Voting Available: Want to cast your vote ahead of the primary day rush? Early voting is open from May 7th until June 1st, 2024. Click here to find your nearest early voting location.
- June 4th - New Mexico State and Presidential Primary: Mark your calendar for the primary election day! Participate in shaping the future of New Mexico and our nation. Click here to find your polling place.
- November 5th - General Election: Take part in the general election and help shape the direction of our community, state, and country. Click here to find your polling place.