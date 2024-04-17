By Frost McGahey

Connie Holguin

Randy Hernandez[Editor's Note: This is part 1 of several articles, which have been done through an emailed questionnaire. This series covers only the local contested races in the Primary election. For the General Election every contested race candidate will receive a questionnaire a month or more before the General Election, for publication prior to early voting.]

As a public service the Grant County Beat is asking Candidates questions so voters can determine who they want to vote for in the coming Democrat primary, June 4, 2024. Since there are no Republican contested races, the focus is on the races in the Democrat Primary. This is only a partially closed primary so Independent and Declined to State can vote in it.

Connie’s answers are first followed by Randy’s. (Ladies first)

1.How long has your family lived here?

Connie Holguin:

My family was born and raised in Grant County.

Randy Hernandez:

My family roots are embedded in Grant County. My grandparents, both paternal and maternal, were born in Santa Rita. They raised their family here and settled in the mining district. My parents both attended Cobre High School and settled in Arenas Valley where my sister and I attended Silver High School. I have been afforded great opportunities that have allowed me to stay in Grant County.

2. What do you like best about Grant County?

Connie Holguin:

What I like best is the forests, mountains, and some of the history in Grant County.

Randy Hernandez:

Grant County holds so much history, culture, community, and family. Deep rooted connections make our county so special. Anyone can be downtown, out at the river, or even at the little league games and run into someone they know.

Additionally, our community is willing to answer the call and help anyone in need. Let’s not forget to mention our four gentle seasons and super quick access to outdoor recreation and the Gila Wilderness (I’m excited about the upcoming centennial celebration events!)

3. Least?

Connie Holguin:

What I like least about Grant County is the traffic.

Randy Hernandez:

There’s nothing that I dislike about Grant County. We may be a small town, but the possibilities are big. Being a lifelong resident of Grant County as well as working 17 years in the county, I can say that we, as a community, do our best to address all opportunities for improvement. Our greatest challenge is finding the means to address our growing appetite to make our communities better.

4. Why did you decide to run?

Connie Holguin:

I decided to run for Clerk because of my 25 years of experience in the office, I enjoy my job, the people I work with, and the different individuals that have entered the office. I have had the opportunity to gain experience and knowledge that I have learned over the years.

Randy Hernandez:

I want to revitalize the Clerk’s Office to better serve our constituents and be good stewards for the community. Improvements that I would implement are enhanced public access, solution-based customer service, property fraud prevention, public engagement, and community outreach. I have the vigor to expand on what is already being done by challenging the current status quo.

5. What qualifies you?

Connie Holguin:

What qualifies me is my 25 years of experience with elections, working with documents, marriage licenses/business licenses/liquor licenses, bid minutes, commission minutes, and keeping records for the county. Throughout my years of experience, I have taken New Mexico Edge classes which has allowed me to become an NM-certified Clerk.

Randy Hernandez:

I am a proactive team member and leader. I have worked for Grant County government for the past 17 years. I’ve held various positions throughout my career, all of which have involved increasing responsibilities and have helped me excel and enhance my professional development and leadership skills. Throughout my career, I have ensured fiscal responsibility by monitoring tax-dollar purchases, managed over 35 grants, oversight of a departmental budget, successfully secured and administered funding for projects totaling over $20 million dollars.

I have ensured accounting and financial compliance with state and federal laws and regulations, developed schedules, project oversight and compliance. I have ensured collaboration with participating partners and have built and maintained a great rapport with stakeholders in our community. My experience and knowledge of the multi-faceted levels of government make me the best qualified candidate for County Clerk.

6. What would you change, if anything, in the office you are running for?

Connie Holguin:

I don’t think anything needs to be changed because our customer service is great. Everyone is welcome into our office along with our vault area.

Randy Hernandez:

Throughout my campaign, I have continued to share my ideas, goals, and initiatives related to my run for County Clerk, which are:

1)Public Access and Customer Service: I will improve the customer’s experience by reopening the office lobby doors and, with staff, provide solution-based customer service. I will make all recorded documents and forms accessible online and develop a streamlined review process for recorded documents.

2)Mobile Voting Unit: I will strive towards increasing voter turnout, accessibility, and involvement by working to purchase a Mobile Voting Unit, which will be a convenient and secure in-person option where voting comes to you!

3)Property Fraud Prevention: I will help protect against property fraud by implementing a free notification software system that helps detect possible fraudulent activity on your property and notifies you immediately. The intent is to prevent the loss of time, money, and worries associated with correcting mortgage, deed, and lien fraud.

4) Public Engagement and Community Outreach: I will encourage and support voter registration drives, promote civics education to the youth, and expand access to the ballot box by assisting individuals with disabilities during the voting process by using the Accessible Voting Program.

7. Why do you think voters should vote for you rather than your opponent?

Connie Holguin:

I think voters should vote for me because of my qualifications, the training and communication skills that I have built throughout the years with people, and the training that I have learned through NMSU.

Randy Hernandez:

I have proven that I am ready to work for our community on day one. As County Clerk I will keep the public at the forefront of my decision making. I would be an employee of the constituents of Grant County and am ready to move towards achieving progress with a purpose. Therefore, I humbly ask for your vote!

8. The Grant County Beat has questioned the high voter registration rate in this county. (97%) How would you reassure voters that elections in Grant County are secure?

Connie Holguin:

The security of elections in New Mexico has been rated number one in the nation. They have post-election audits and recounts with party affiliations included in the process. After working in the Grant County Clerk's office I feel that elections are very secure due to the verification process that each election has to go through and continues with an independent audit with the SOS office.

Randy Hernandez:

The County Clerk is tasked with administering all elections and ensuring that the electoral process is responsible, fair, impartial, secure, and lawful. The County Clerk must implement policies and procedures as prescribed by the New Mexico Office of the Secretary of State. Transparency, accountability, and open communication are vital steps in educating the public on the current safeguards.

I will uphold the safeguards to the fullest extent and work towards holding informational in-person sessions about the election processes and use all media platforms (like the Grant County Beat) to share pertinent information on the safeguards and how the Clerk’s Office is conducting trustworthy elections.

9. Is there anything different you would do to run elections that is different from the present County Clerk?

Connie Holguin:

The current protocol is the safest as we try to keep our poll workers safe, as well as the other offices and staff members.

Randy Hernandez:

Yes, I will increase accessibility, voter turnout, and involvement by:

1) Adding another Voting Convenience Center in Hurley. Currently, those residents are inconvenienced because they have to travel to Bayard to vote, especially during local elections.

2) Purchase and implement a Mobile Voting Unit. This will be a convenient, secure and accessible voting option primarily for rural areas (Hachita, Mule Creek, Red Rock, Sapillo, etc.) that are not near a Voting Convenience Center. This streamlines the voting process and brings voting to you!

3) Implementing the Accessible Voting Program, which was initially launched by the Sandoval County Clerk. This program expands access to the ballot box for individuals that are deaf or hard of hearing. The intent is to provide tools and resources at each voting location to ensure ADA compliance and enhance their voting experience.

10. Are you a member or volunteer in any organizations?

Connie Holguin:

I am a volunteer for the Grant County Lone Mountain 4-H club and the Santa Clara Catholic Church.



Randy Hernandez:

Yes, my friends and I have created a recreational volleyball group and play at various locations in town and is open to everyone! I am a member of the Silver City Moose Lodge, which is part of a larger international organization dedicated to bringing communities together and celebrating life. Additionally, I serve on the Community Investment Fund administered by Freeport-McMoRan, which aids and supports long-term community resiliency.