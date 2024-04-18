By Lynn Janes

The town of Bayard held a special meeting April 2, 2024. Attendance included Mayor John L. Ojinaga, Mayor Pro Tem Eloy Medina, councilors, Frances Gonzales, Eloy Gonzales, and Gilbert Ortiz. Tanya Ortiz, deputy clerk, also attended.

Public input

[Editor’s Note: The topic of the first three presenters in public input refers to the proposal to rehire the former clerk/treasurer at a salary of $120,000.]

Steve Potts, a resident of Bayard, said they all had been voted in and entrusted to keep the city financially sound. He commented that the city did not have much income and Bayard has to run on a tight budget. A lot of people working for the city make less than what they should be paid. “When you look at bringing someone back you must look at their past performance. Maybe they left because of more money. You can’t offer more money than before. As a council you need to keep the budget.” The city must rely on volunteers because the residents have been told the city does not have any money. He said if you hire someone for that much money many people will be asking questions and may not be willing to do so much for free.

Chris Wilkey, a resident, asked the council if it had been up to them to hire someone for $120,000. He alleged Kristina Ortiz, past city clerk treasurer, had been switching money around from department to department and money had been disappearing. He added that people had come to pay bills and the money orders had not been made out to the city but to her and the past mayor, Chon Fierro. “This will increase our taxes and enough is enough.”

Chuck Ray, a resident, said he hoped they had considered customary consideration. He had googled the median pay for clerks in other municipalities and had seen it to be $39-$53 and hour. He had been told that the clerk would also be considered the city manager and that pay average came to $113,000. He added that Bayard ranks 87th in population in the state.

Michael Willet said he had heard a lot of talk in town, but many have been afraid to come forward for fear of retaliation. One of those residents had made the statement of letting the fox back in the hen house. Many residents have voiced concern and he had come to speak for them. “We want more transparency.”

Jenny Castanon said she currently works as an employee for Bayard. She wanted them to keep in mind many of the employees only make $13 an hour. “When you raise water rates it affects everyone, and I want to see Bayard do better.”

The council went into closed session to discuss the hiring for the clerk-treasurer position, maintenance leadman position and administrative duties and responsibilities.

The council came back into open session.

The council approved to reopen the position for clerk-treasurer and follow policies and procedures.

Medina said a lot of bantering about honesty, transparency, and integrity had been voiced. “We had an employee for 28 years and on her way out an accusation about embezzlement came out.” He said she had been cleared through the audits, state police investigation and the administrative department as well. “Nothing negative was found or embezzlement. She had done a good job for Bayard for many years.” The question of embezzlement had been specifically put forth to the auditors and nothing had been found. She had been cleared. The council reviewed with the state police, and they had not found anything. “She did good for the city of Bayard.” She had started with the city on a co-op program at the age of 16.

Ojinaga commented about all she had done for Bayard.

Medina continued with the comment that the accusation of kickbacks to the council has been false. They do receive a very small stipend. “To see someone want to come back to the city to work and help the city is significant.” He then addressed the water rate increases. “We don’t want to raise water rates; it is the last thing we want to do.” At times the city has had to raise the rates due to increased costs to the city. “We don’t get kickbacks.” In the eight years he had been on the council they had only raised the rates one time.

A resident spoke up and asked why offer her $120,000. Medina said, “It is a job offer.”

Tanya Ortiz, deputy clerk will be posting the job within the town for five days and then will be advertising it in the Silver City Daily Press twice.

The council approved the hiring of Mark Diaz for the maintenance lead man at $17 an hour.

The council approved a temporary pay increase for Tanya Ortiz of $5 an hour and a $3 an hour increase for the utility clerk until a clerk-treasurer has been hired.

The next regular meeting will be held April 8, 2024

Meeting adjourned.