TourOfTheGilaBrian Hodes/VeloImages/Courtesy of Tour of the Gila. Silver City, NM — For the 37th year, Tour of the Gila brings a world-class cycling event to Silver City. Race organizers are grateful for the local community’s support and invites all to come watch the races, which occur from Wednesday, April 24, through Sunday, April 28. To ensure a safe and positive experience for the athletes, volunteers and supporters, Tour of the Gila offers the following schedule detailing impacts to area roads and highways while the races are underway. Residents and visitors are encouraged to plan travel during race week accordingly. Any changes or updates to the schedule below will be posted online at tourofthegila.com.

Wednesday, April 24, 2024:

On the first day of Tour of the Gila, the Mogollon Road Race travels through downtown Silver City, up W. Market Street (or what’s known locally as Snake Hill), then west on US-180, looping around on NM-211 and finishing on NM-159 East near mile marker 7. The streets surrounding Gough Park will be closed from 7 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., and NM-159 will be closed to non-race traffic through midafternoon. Rolling enclosures—are expected to run along the racecourse from 8 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. The Mogollon Road Race is presented by Grant County.

Thursday, April 25, 2024:

Racers will continue their multi-day adventure on Thursday when roads impacted include NM-15, NM-35, NM-152, NM-356 and US-180. The Inner Loop Road Race runs from historic Ft. Bayard up to Pinos Altos, through the Mimbres Valley, past Chino Mine and through the communities of Bayard and Santa Clara. There will be rolling enclosures on US-180, NM-35 and NM-152, and a road closure on NM-15 from 7:30 a.m. to noon between mile markers 6 and 25. The first race begins at 8:10 a.m., with additional races starting at staggered times. Fans may want to watch the UCI Men and Women’s race starts at 9 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. respectively. Be sure to get there early! Finishers are expected to cross the line back at Ft. Bayard between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The 76-mile Inner Loop Road Race is presented by Brian and Lynn Robinson and Southwest Bone and Joint.

Friday, April 26, 2024:

The third stage of the 37th Tour of the Gila bicycle race is the Tyrone Individual Time Trial, which begins at 9:15 a.m. on Friday. Residents and visitors should be aware of race impacts to NM-90 south of Tyrone and plan travel accordingly. Racers start one-by-one to complete a 16-mile out-and-back course. NM-90 from Tyrone to the US-70 intersection will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon. Traffic will be held at US-70 in Lordsburg from 8:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Racing continues in the afternoon when the speed limit on the racecourse will be 35 miles per hour and motor vehicle traffic will be reduced to one lane where possible. Please yield to Tour of the Gila participants and plan any travel on NM-90 either before 8:30 a.m. or late in the afternoon. The Tyrone Individual Time Trial is presented by Freeport McMoRan.

Saturday, April 27, 2024:

The Downtown Silver City Criterium races begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Please be aware that downtown road closures start at 5 a.m. Saturday morning. Streets affected include Bullard, College, Cooper and Broadway. Entry points into the racecourse are on Santa Rita Street at College Avenue, and Arizona Street at Broadway Street. Residents whose homes are within the closed-loop course will be provided maps and directions for accessing the area. Those coming to watch the races or participate in the citizen fun races are urged to either walk or ride bicycles into downtown as there will be limited parking. The Downtown Criterium is presented by the Town of Silver City.

Sunday, April 28, 2024:

Concluding the 37th Tour of the Gila bicycle race is the Gila Monster Road Race, which finishes in front of the Buckhorn Saloon and Opera House on Sunday. The streets surrounding Gough Park will be closed from 6 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. The race travels from Silver City through the Mimbres Valley, around Lake Roberts and up to Pinos Altos. The UCI Men ride a leg out to the Gila Cliff Dwellings Visitor Center, making for a 100-mile race. Rolling enclosures will impact US-180, NM-152, NM-35, and NM-15 through midafternoon. NM-15 will be fully closed from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. between Bear Creek Cabins in Pinos Altos and the intersection with NM-35. Those watching the finish of the queen stage of Tour of the Gila should expect the first riders to cross the line around 10:40 a.m. and the last category to begin finishing around 1:30 p.m. The Gila Monster Road Race is presented by Gila Regional Medical Center.

