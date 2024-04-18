The Beat wants our readers' feedback.

The Grant County Beat will soon be upgrading the Beat’s website. It seems like a good idea now to learn from our readers what they read most often on the Beat. We would also like to hear your likes, dislikes, what additions you would like to see, as well as what subtractions you would prefer.

Your answers will be anonymous. We will see only the aggregate of the replies.

The link to the survey is https://www.grantcountybeat.com/website-update

Disclaimer: Because we expect to see different ideas and viewpoints, we will not be able to incorporate every bit of feedback into our platform. We will compile and consider what most of you want, need, or prefer, as well as what is possible for us due to the constraints of the platform, our funding, and our staff.

As always, thank you for your support of the Grant County Beat!

Mary Alice Murphy, Editor