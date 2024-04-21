By Lynn Janes
The Silver City Consolidated Schools held a special meeting, on April 9, 2024. Members in attendance Ashley Montenegro, Michelle Diaz (phone), Patrick Cohn, Mike McMillan, and Kimberly Klement. Superintendent William Hawkins also attended.
The board convened a special meeting to accept or reject the RFPs (request for proposal) on athletic uniforms for Silver Consolidated Schools.
Hawkins said he would like the board to reject all the bids that had been received. They had reviewed them all and they didn't meet the needs. The board voted to reject all the bids received. A new bid proposal will be issued again.
The board approved nomination A for the NMSBA (New Mexico School Board Association) scholarship. They had received one from the councilors at Silver High School and one from Cliff High School. McMillan commented, "Both candidates are outstanding, but we can only choose one."
Adjourned