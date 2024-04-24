Report lays out economic and ecological benefits of New Mexico's Elk Private Land Use System

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 24 April 2024 24 April 2024

Last Friday, the Defend EPLUS coalition showed up to help New Mexico's Game and Fish Commission members, who were meeting in Silver City, NM, understand the value of the Elk Private Land Use System. Briefly:

Lesli Allison, CEO of the Western Landowners Alliance, and other coalition leaders, addressed commissioners at a public meeting in Silver City.

  • “Eliminating EPLUS and hurting landowners and their ability to care for the land will only accelerate the loss of our state’s critical habitat," Allison told the commission.
  • Speakers in favor of EPLUS outnumbered opponents 3 to 1.
  • We introduced this new report that lays out the benefits of the Elk Private Land Use System for rural communities, economies and all wildlife in New Mexico.
  • A full media release about the new report is included below.

Report lays out economic and ecological benefits of New Mexico's Elk Private Land Use System

The Elk Private Land Use System (EPLUS) program is yet again under attack. A new report from Chama Peak Land Alliance, New Mexico Council of Outfitters and Guides, Northern New Mexico Stockman’s Association and Western Landowners Alliance responds by laying out the critical ways EPLUS contributes to rural livelihoods, traditional communities, the state’s agriculture economy, and New Mexico’s natural resources.

To read the report and learn more about the EPLUS program, visit EPLUSNM.org.

The report was released Friday, April 20th in advance of the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish (NMDGF) commission meeting in Silver City, where NMDGF chief Stewart Liley presented the commissioners with an overview of the EPLUS program. Following Liley’s presentation, members of the public and representatives from various organizations provided comments to the commission about the EPLUS program.

“There are very few ways landowners can generate the income needed to keep lands and habitat intact. Agriculture and recreation, particularly hunting, is critically important to family farms and ranches and many rural communities. This is why EPLUS is so important to New Mexico,” said Lesli Allison, Chief Executive Officer of Western Landowners Alliance during the game commission meeting.

“Without EPLUS, we would have more hunters crowded onto public lands, more elk crowded onto private lands, landowners would demand reductions in elk, hunters would demand reductions in the number of licenses as a result of overcrowding and poor hunting experiences, and more land would end up in development, further reducing and fracturing the habitat base,” Allison said. “Eliminating EPLUS and hurting landowners and their ability to care for the land will only accelerate the loss of our state’s critical habitat.”

Opponents of EPLUS mistakenly believe that overturning the program would create more resident hunting opportunities. To counter these narratives, inform the game commission, and educate the public on the realities of EPLUS, the Defend EPLUS coalition released a report and website dedicated to protecting the program from attack.

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a simpler option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 