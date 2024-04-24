Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Gough Park, in Silver City, hosted the 2024 Earth Day and Continental Divide Trail Days in an event on Saturday, April 20, 2024/
Vendors selling everything from tents to plants to trail food and shoes and informational booths filled Gough Park, and attendees of the event covered the park. too.
One of the popular informational booths featured U.S. Forest Service mules. Another event involved people sawing a large log with a double saw, a person on each end working together to make it look easy. Another booth, burned designs into the wood disk that the person sawing had made.
To pause the slide show, mouse over the image.