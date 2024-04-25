To download a PDF of the release, please visit the following link: Freeport-McMoRan Publishes 2023 Annual Report on Sustainability

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) today announced the publication of its 2023 Annual Report on Sustainability detailing its environmental, social and governance performance during the year. This report marks FCX’s 23rd year of reporting on its sustainability progress. FCX has a long history of responsible production practices and strives to embrace evolving stakeholder expectations.

Richard C. Adkerson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our sustainability programs are at the forefront of our daily work and are a critical driver of our long-term success. We have a strong commitment to continuous improvement in the efficiency of our operations, to supporting and developing our global workforce, forging and maintaining partnerships with our host communities, and continually enhancing our transparency with our stakeholders. This year’s report details our progress in 2023 to further embed our sustainability strategy into the business: Accelerate the Future, Responsibly.”

FCX’s 2023 Annual Report on Sustainability was prepared in alignment with the International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation's SASB Standards for the Metals & Mining industry (2023) as well as in reference to the GRI Sustainability Report Standards (2021) and the G4 Mining and Metals Sector Supplement (2013) and reflects FCX’s reporting obligations as a founding member of the International Council on Mining and Metals. FCX’s 2023 Annual Report on Sustainability is available on the company website at fcx.com/sustainability.

FREEPORT: Foremost in Copper

FCX is a leading international metals company with the objective of being foremost in copper. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is one of the world’s largest publicly traded copper producers.

FCX’s portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world’s largest copper and gold deposits; and significant operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru.

By supplying responsibly produced copper, FCX is proud to be a positive contributor to the world well beyond its operational boundaries. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX's website at fcx.com.