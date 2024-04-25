By Roger Lanse

On Sunday, Apr. 21, 2024, at about 1:13 p.m. a Silver City Police Department officer was dispatched to the Three Wise Women Art Gallery located at 304 N. Bullard Street. The Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority had informed the officer that a male with a knife attempted to take money from the business’ cash register.

According to an SCPD incident report and a probable cause statement, one of the two female victims stated Leyba entered the store and asked, “What do you sell here?” As the victim was explaining the items the store sells, Leyba produced a 3-inch foldable knife, pointed it at the victim, and demanded money from the register. Another female came from the back of the store when she heard the commotion out front. Both victims told Leyba neither one knew how to open the register. Leyba became upset at this and bolted outside taking some jewelry from a display stand on his way and knocking over another display stand near the front door.

The reports stated the two female victims provided the officer a photo of the suspect taken as he was running away west on Yankie Street. The officer, and subsequently other officers, were able to tentatively identify the suspect, due to previous encounters in the downtown area, as Cesar Leyba, 29, of Silver City.

Officers knew where Leyba was living and going there found him in his vehicle having just arrived10 minutes earlier. Leyba was arrested, and admitted, the reports said, to taking the jewelry and told where the stolen items, and his hat, mask, and knife, were located. The stolen jewelry was valued at $108.

Leyba was booked into the Grant County Detention Center, charged with robbery, aggravated assault (2 counts), tampering with evidence, and larceny.

GCDC staff told the Beat Leyba remains in custody as of Thursday, Apr. 25.