By Frost McGahey

The Grant County Primary takes place on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Two races have no Republican running in them so the winner of the Democrat primary wins the General Election automatically. They are for County Clerk and Magistrate Judge.

Randy Hernandez and Connie Holguin are running for County Clerk.

Patrick Snedeker and Matt Runnels are competing for Magistrate Judge, District 1.

There are no contested primaries on the Republican slate.

Independents and Declined to State:

The primaries are only partially closed so Independents and Declined to State voters merely need to declare that they want to vote Democratic or Republican when they walk in to vote.

If a person wishes to register or switch parties before May 7, 2024, one can do so online.Go to NMVote.org

Voter Information Portal

Register to Vote

New Mexico Online Voter Registration

You will need your: Social Security #, Driver's License #, and Date of Birth

Hit Next

Next

Next

Step #1 – Motor Vehicle Verification – requires SS#, DL# & DOB

Next – Enter: DL#, SS#, DOB

Step #2 – Questions on Citizen, Resident and whether currently incarcerated

Step #3 – Name and Gender

Next

Step #4 – Address

Step #5 – Mailing address if needed

Step #6 – Political Party

Step #7 – Contact info if you want to be contacted by Secretary of State.

Step #8 – Previous registration if in different county or state

Step #9 – Preview and Submit Application – PRINT OUT OR SCREEN SHOT SO YOU HAVE PROOF.

This takes about 10 minutes. The application is electronically forwarded to the county clerk for verification and processing. Once registered, the county clerk will confirm the registration by mail.

Early Voting starts May 7, 2024.