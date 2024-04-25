By Frost McGahey
The Grant County Primary takes place on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Two races have no Republican running in them so the winner of the Democrat primary wins the General Election automatically. They are for County Clerk and Magistrate Judge.
Randy Hernandez and Connie Holguin are running for County Clerk.
Patrick Snedeker and Matt Runnels are competing for Magistrate Judge, District 1.
There are no contested primaries on the Republican slate.
Independents and Declined to State:
The primaries are only partially closed so Independents and Declined to State voters merely need to declare that they want to vote Democratic or Republican when they walk in to vote.
If a person wishes to register or switch parties before May 7, 2024, one can do so online.Go to NMVote.org
Voter Information Portal
Register to Vote
New Mexico Online Voter Registration
You will need your: Social Security #, Driver's License #, and Date of Birth
Hit Next
Next
Next
Step #1 – Motor Vehicle Verification – requires SS#, DL# & DOB
Next – Enter: DL#, SS#, DOB
Step #2 – Questions on Citizen, Resident and whether currently incarcerated
Step #3 – Name and Gender
Next
Step #4 – Address
Step #5 – Mailing address if needed
Step #6 – Political Party
Step #7 – Contact info if you want to be contacted by Secretary of State.
Step #8 – Previous registration if in different county or state
Step #9 – Preview and Submit Application – PRINT OUT OR SCREEN SHOT SO YOU HAVE PROOF.
This takes about 10 minutes. The application is electronically forwarded to the county clerk for verification and processing. Once registered, the county clerk will confirm the registration by mail.
Early Voting starts May 7, 2024.