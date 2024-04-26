ROAD ADVISORY:
SPECIAL EVENT ROADWAY CLOSURE – Silver City and Lordsburg
Tyrone Individual Time Trial
The Tour of the Gila Bicycle race will have NM 90 reduced to one lane southbound starting at milepost 39 (Tyrone) to White Signal (mile marker 29). Northbound lanes will be closed. Motorists are asked to reduce speed, obey posted signs, and be cautious of personnel and equipment in the area. Please seek an alternate route. The closure will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 12 noon in both directions.
