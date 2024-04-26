Stephens Increases Overall Lead, Winning Tyrone Time Trial

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 26 April 2024 26 April 2024

3f9e621e 85ed 4e72 b797 188b3822bbe8Race Leaders (L to R) Nadia Gontova, Best Young Rider; Lauren Stevens, Race Leader and Queen of the Mountain; Margarita Misyurina, Sprint Leader.

By Rebecca Reza, RadioTour

Cynisca Cycling’s Lauren Stephens raced to victory in Tyrone for Stage 3 of the Tour of the Gila 2024. Having won on the same course in 2015, she improved her previous best time by 23 seconds. Her victory at the Tyrone Individual Time Trial also increased her lead on the General Classification by 2:01, ahead of Nadia Gontova on GC. The DNA Pro Cycling rider was fourth on the stage. Alia Shafi finished 51 seconds behind Stephens, clocking a time of 39:03; 23 seconds ahead of Cécile Lejeune, racing for the Steve Tilford Foundation, finishing with 33:26 in third.

“It was quite windy out there,” Stephens said after the finish. “It was a great ride; I couldn’t have asked for anything more.”

Emily Ehrlich had been the heavy favorite coming into the time trial, after winning the TT at the Redlands Bicycle Classic and two gold medals at the Pan American Track Championships. Speaking ahead of her start, Ehrlich said, “I honestly feel it’s the best TT we have in the country. I’ve only done it once, obviously, but it’s my favorite. I really love it!”

Ehrlich started her TT strong, with her head down in the tight position she is accustomed to. Unfortunately, the Virginia’s Blue Ridge Twenty24 rider crashed coming down the descent of the Little Burro on the way out. She was then forced to abandon the race due to injury. The team later confirmed Ehrlich suffered a broken collarbone and possibly other fractures and is “absolutely covered in road rash.” Ehrlich had been expected to win the stage; with Stephens admitting that once she had seen that Ehrlich had crashed, she had backed off her speed.

“I hope Emily is okay,” Stephens added. “I saw her when I came over the top of the climb, which reminded me to focus on safety first.”

Ehrlich was also expected to be a top contender at the Olympic trials in two weeks’ time. She has managed to send a message to the race organization, stating she is in good spirits, and doesn’t want people to worry about her. “She will be okay,” her team reassured.

At the end of the day, the GC saw a shake-up in the standings under Stephens and Nadia Gontova, who continue to sit in the top two spots. Alia Shafi moved into the top ten on GC, following her second-place finish for Fount Cycling Guild. Her teammate, Eleanor Wiseman, also moved up to fourth from tenth place as she heads into Saturday’s crit. PAS/Steve Tilford Foundation Racing’s Marcela Prieto slid down to fifth after finishing nineteenth on the stage. Cynisca Cycling’s Ashley Frye finished fourth, moving her into a podium position in third ahead of Saturday.

The UCI women race 27 laps at the Downtown Criterium presented by the Town of Silver City on Saturday starting at 1:30 p.m.

