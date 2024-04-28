Patrick Sprints to Victory for Cynisca Cycling Tour of the Gila 2024

Published: 28 April 2024

bbh 0076 Photo by VeloImages/Brian Hodes for Tour of the Gila.

By Rebecca Reza, RadioTour

Silver City, NM — The U23 US National Crit Champion Chloe Patrick outsprinted the reduced peloton to win a third stage for Cynisca Cycling in Downtown Silver City. Marlies Mejias was second for Virginia’s Blue Ridge Twenty24, followed by the overall GC leader and Patrick’s teammate, Lauren Stephens in third.

Patrick reveals what transpired as she came around the final turn into the sprint. “I was on Lauren’s wheel, she was just guiding me around the pack. She just has so many years of experience, I knew I could trust her. I just sat on the wheel, she took me where I needed to be, and then the last straight away I just opened it up and got her at the line.”

The pro women raced for 25 laps around the 1.08-mile circuit, including three intermediate sprint points, along with bonus seconds for the top three who crossed the line. The race began under overcast skies and cooler temperatures, a change from the traditional heat in years past.

65 women took to the line as the whistle blew to start the stage. Several breakaway attempts tried their hands including a move by Boneshaker’s Lorena Villamizar. She would earn bonus seconds that would move her up to fifth on GC ahead of Marcela Prieto. Ahead of the next intermediate sprint, Shayna Powless attacked with Jennifer Valente for Virginia’s Blue Ridge Twenty24. They would be absorbed a few laps later.

At one to go, teams battled for control of the front, to organize in preparation of the sprint. Rounding the final corner it was the stars and stripes who would post for victory.

Patrick was able to maintain her team’s significant lead in the GC classification going into tomorrow. “It’s incredible,” Chloe said proudly. “The team’s been doing so well, all week, and I’m excited I got my day today.” Chloe had only this to say about tomorrow’s plan for the team on Stage 5: “I mean, we’re gonna go 4 for 4, I hope.”

Marlies Mejias was able to make a statement briefly before the podium ceremony commenced. “There was very little separation with one lap to go. I believe we’re still looking for a result, though in the end I’m happy with this result. It compliments our effort as a team.”

Mejias currently sits only one point behind the current sprint leader, a gap that could easily be bridged on Sunday’s finale, enabling her to solidify the sprint leader’s jersey this year.

DNA Pro Cycling’s Nadia Gontova, this year’s Redlands GC Champion, was able to give some insights about how she’s feeling heading into the final day of racing. Known primarily for its brutal Category 2-3 ascent, this course offers unique advantages for Gontova, who is recognized for her ability as a climber.

“Definitely not my favorite stage, but I tried to stay safe and finish in the group, following a lot of my teammate’s wheels. I finished in the group, so I’m happy to make it through today, and I’m looking forward to getting back to some more climbing tomorrow.”

Cynisca Cycling’s Lauren Stephens faces the final stage with a gap of 2:12 ahead of Gontova on GC and close to five minutes ahead of her teammate, Ashley Frye. The pro women will start after the men take to the course, at 10:05 MDT before crowning the 2024 Tour of the Gila Champion.

