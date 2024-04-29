Lordsburg, NM – A Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) passing through the Lordsburg Port of Entry was found to contain drugs after being inspected by officers.
On April 28, 2024, at around 1:15p.m., an NMDPS Transportation Inspector requested NMSP assistance for a cargo inspection on a CMV at the Lordsburg Port of Entry (POE). The trailer to the CMV was locked and the driver did not have a key. It was learned the trailer was picked up in California and headed to Georgia. NMSP officers arrived on scene to complete the cargo inspection with the transportation inspector.
Upon cutting the lock and starting the cargo inspection, they observed a minimum of 12 identical boxes, the first one containing several large vacuum sealed packages of marijuana.
The driver of the CMV was detained, and a search warrant was obtained for the trailer. The search turned up 803 lbs. of marijuana and 73.5 lbs. of cocaine.
The department of Homeland Security assisted with this seizure and charged the driver. For further information on those charges, please reach out to them.