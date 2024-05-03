Photos Courtesy of Jody Ossim; Article by Susan Bryant

On May 2, united in prayer, more than 150 people attended the Grant County National Day of Prayer event at Gough Park. Attendees gathered from many different congregations, along with many who have no church affiliation, in order to pray. More than 20 churches from various denominations and communities across Grant County supported the event.

The National Day of Prayer has a history that dates back to 1775, when the Continental Congress allocated a time for prayer in forming a new nation. Over the years, many called for a day of prayer, including President Abraham Lincoln in 1863. President Harry S. Truman established the first National Day of Prayer in 1952 through proclamation. In 1988, President Ronald Reagan amended the law, designating the first Thursday of May each year as the National Day of Prayer. Since then, every United States President has proclaimed the event.

The program in Silver City started with the posting of colors by the local Marine Corps League Gaffney-Oglesby Detachment 1328. The Lord's Prayer, led by Deacon Bill Holguin of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, followed. Commandant Ronald Oglesby of the Marine Corps League led the Pledge of Allegiance. Pastor Nate Saez of Harvest Church led the participants in singing "God Bless America" and a Medley of "How Great Thou Art."

National day of PrayerThe National Day of Prayer suggested several topics for people to lift up in prayer. A different person introduced each topic with scripture verses from the Bible.

Susan Bryant, Grant County Coordinator for the event, said, "This year, instead of having one person lead a prayer, each area was introduced with a scripture and brief prayer. Those attending then prayed. Some prayed silently, and some held hands with their neighbors and prayed aloud in small groups. It was glorious to hear so many voices lifted in prayer."

The topics and introducers included Family-Susan Bryant; Church-Deacon Bill Holguin of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church; Business and Workplace-Pastor Posha Johnson of Mountain View Nazarene Church; Education-Will Hawkins; Media Influencers-Pastor Daniel Moser of Bible Baptist Church; Military and First Responders- Grant County Sheriff's Office Chaplain Daniel Castillo; and Government and Nations-Pastor Cory Galindez of The Door Church.

The event closed with a prayer led by Susan Bryant and a medley of "How Great Thou Art" from Pastor Nate Saez of Harvest Church.

To pause the slide show, mouse over the image.